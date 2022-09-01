Supreme Court adopts a block argument procedure

The Supreme Court has adopted a block argument procedure starting September 2, 2022.
The second argument of the morning will be called for argument immediately upon completion of the first. The Justices will not leave the bench between these arguments. The same procedure will apply to afternoon cases.
On days there are three morning cases, the first two arguments will be heard in a block, a break will be taken where the Justices leave the bench, and the 11:00 a.m. oral argument will be heard at that time.
