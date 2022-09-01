Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,274 in the last 365 days.

Equator Announces Release of Flagship Product — Combo Washer Dryer — in Canada

https://equatorappliances.com/

Super Combo Washer Dryer - Version 3

Best in Show award-winning washer/dryer all-in-one can now be purchased at popular Canadian retailers

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After rapidly emerging as the top selling Equator Advanced Appliances product, the company is thrilled to announce that the Super Combo Washer Dryer Version 3 (EZ 5500 CV) will now be available in most Canada provinces. Serving as an innovative, all-in-one laundry solution, this appliance has even earned the Best of Show Cedia award from TWICE consumer electronic magazine.

“Our team is thrilled to now be able to offer our flagship appliance to customers throughout Canada,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “This model is a truly unique laundry solution that can wash, dry, sanitize, and self-clean in the same unit.”

Those who are new to the capabilities of the Super Combo Washer Dryer Version 3 (EZ 5500 CV) are sure to be impressed by its advanced technology. It measures 33.5 x 23.5 x 24.8 (HxWxD in inches), making it easy to fit into any space. The 5500 features a color-coded, intuitive control panel with a fully automated simple two-step operation. With a capacity of 18 lbs, the Super Combo can wash and dry completely automatically in a single unit. It uses smart sensors to measure the correct water levels for wash loads, and the optimum amount of heat during the dry cycle to achieve maximum energy efficiency.

The Super Combo Washer Dryer is the only combo in the world which offers an optional vented or condensing dry that can be changed according to the season at the touch of a button.

Other notable features include a sanitize cycle (which eliminates harmful bacteria and germs by using water heated to 165°F), a quiet cycle, an allergen cycle that removes dust, dander, and other bothersome allergens, self-clean functionality, anti-bacterial drum baffles, winterizing program (a quick two minute easy-to-operate cycle), a child lock, Add-A-Sock feature, built-in diagnostics, and an end-of-cycle chime.

Equator’s Super Combo Washer Dryer Version 3 (EZ 5500 CV) is now available for purchase at $1899 through Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, Wayfair, and Walmart amongst others.

About Equator Appliances
Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991 in Houston, Texas, USA. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

Nick Mathews
Equator Advanced Appliances
+1 713-589-2123
email us here

You just read:

Equator Announces Release of Flagship Product — Combo Washer Dryer — in Canada

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.