Equator Announces Release of Flagship Product — Combo Washer Dryer — in Canada

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After rapidly emerging as the top selling Equator Advanced Appliances product, the company is thrilled to announce that the Super Combo Washer Dryer Version 3 (EZ 5500 CV) will now be available in most Canada provinces. Serving as an innovative, all-in-one laundry solution, this appliance has even earned the Best of Show Cedia award from TWICE consumer electronic magazine.

“Our team is thrilled to now be able to offer our flagship appliance to customers throughout Canada,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “This model is a truly unique laundry solution that can wash, dry, sanitize, and self-clean in the same unit.”

Those who are new to the capabilities of the Super Combo Washer Dryer Version 3 (EZ 5500 CV) are sure to be impressed by its advanced technology. It measures 33.5 x 23.5 x 24.8 (HxWxD in inches), making it easy to fit into any space. The 5500 features a color-coded, intuitive control panel with a fully automated simple two-step operation. With a capacity of 18 lbs, the Super Combo can wash and dry completely automatically in a single unit. It uses smart sensors to measure the correct water levels for wash loads, and the optimum amount of heat during the dry cycle to achieve maximum energy efficiency.

The Super Combo Washer Dryer is the only combo in the world which offers an optional vented or condensing dry that can be changed according to the season at the touch of a button.

Other notable features include a sanitize cycle (which eliminates harmful bacteria and germs by using water heated to 165°F), a quiet cycle, an allergen cycle that removes dust, dander, and other bothersome allergens, self-clean functionality, anti-bacterial drum baffles, winterizing program (a quick two minute easy-to-operate cycle), a child lock, Add-A-Sock feature, built-in diagnostics, and an end-of-cycle chime.

Equator’s Super Combo Washer Dryer Version 3 (EZ 5500 CV) is now available for purchase at $1899 through Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, Wayfair, and Walmart amongst others.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991 in Houston, Texas, USA. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.