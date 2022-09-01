15 Professionals Awarded Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist (CPBS™) by the Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America
The Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America (PBIA) has announced the names of 15 dedicated professionals who recently completed its CPBS™ program.
The Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America (PBIA) has announced the names of 15 dedicated professionals who recently completed its Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist program, earning the CPBS designation.
In this announcement, the Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist program honors the exceptionally high achievement of two distinguished program participants:
Prerna Goyal: Prerna’s final program score was 98%, meaning she ranked #1 overall.
Richard Crews: Richard achieved the highest final exam score at 90% (before the curve).
The following is the complete list of the 15 distinguished professionals who were recently awarded the CPBS designation:
Lauren Hankins
Richard Crews
Marc Harder
Colton Storla
Prerna Goyal
Matthew J. Morinello
Corey Biscoglia
Ashley Towner
Brandon Mills
Barbara Kelly
Jon Schmidt
Lauren Smith
Darrell Meador
Sean Fitzsimmons
John Koeppel
The CPBS (Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist) program is an advanced pharmacy benefits management program administered by the Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America (PBIA). The PBIA educates and elevates consultants, brokers, and finance and HR professionals making their relationships with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) stronger.
“It has been a blast taking your class and [I] truly am learning and continuing to watch and absorb all the information you have thrown our way. You are awesome, your teachings are educational and [I] hope to work with you again.” – Brandon Mills, RHU®, REBC, CHRS Vice President
“Thank you so much for the opportunity to learn from you during this certification course. It's been eye opening and transforming! … Thank you for your time and education, Tyrone!” -- Lauren Hankins Senior Director, Partnerships, Integrated Benefit Solutions, GoodRx
