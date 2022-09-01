15 Professionals Awarded Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist (CPBS™) by the Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America

CPBS™ is the first pharmacy benefit designation dedicated solely to advocating for unions, health plans, health systems, commercial and public sector employers.

The Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America (PBIA) has announced the names of 15 dedicated professionals who recently completed its CPBS™ program.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America (PBIA) has announced the names of 15 dedicated professionals who recently completed its Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist program, earning the CPBS designation.

In this announcement, the Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist program honors the exceptionally high achievement of two distinguished program participants:

Prerna Goyal: Prerna’s final program score was 98%, meaning she ranked #1 overall.

Richard Crews: Richard achieved the highest final exam score at 90% (before the curve).

The following is the complete list of the 15 distinguished professionals who were recently awarded the CPBS designation:

Lauren Hankins

Richard Crews

Marc Harder

Colton Storla

Prerna Goyal

Matthew J. Morinello

Corey Biscoglia

Ashley Towner

Brandon Mills

Barbara Kelly

Jon Schmidt

Lauren Smith

Darrell Meador

Sean Fitzsimmons

John Koeppel

The CPBS (Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist) program is an advanced pharmacy benefits management program administered by the Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America (PBIA). The PBIA educates and elevates consultants, brokers, and finance and HR professionals making their relationships with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) stronger.

“It has been a blast taking your class and [I] truly am learning and continuing to watch and absorb all the information you have thrown our way. You are awesome, your teachings are educational and [I] hope to work with you again.” – Brandon Mills, RHU®, REBC, CHRS Vice President

“Thank you so much for the opportunity to learn from you during this certification course. It's been eye opening and transforming! … Thank you for your time and education, Tyrone!” -- Lauren Hankins Senior Director, Partnerships, Integrated Benefit Solutions, GoodRx

