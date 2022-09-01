Cognosante Earns Great Place to Work Certification™ for Third Consecutive Year

Cognosante is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the 3rd year in a row. This year, Cognosante ranked 30 points higher than the average US company when employees were asked if the company was a great place to work.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (PRWEB) September 01, 2022

Cognosante is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the 3rd year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the company. This year, Cognosante ranked 30 points higher than the average US company when employees were asked if the company was a great place to work. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Cognosante is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

The 2022 survey results revealed Cognosante is keeping pace or outperforming Great Place to Work's® Top 100 benchmark in key employee satisfaction areas like work/life balance, creating jobs with special meaning, and effective management/leadership practices.

Additional key metrics included a 92% favorable response when asked whether leaders care about diversity and a 94% score when employees were asked if the work they do helps achieve the company's mission to deliver public services that enhance the health and safety of Americans.

In the past year, the company expanded key employee-focused programs such as Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and wellness benefits to drive greater connectivity and promote holistic health amidst the shift to remote work. This resulted in strong survey results in the areas of diversity, wellness, leadership support and teamwork.

"We owe our continued success to our dedicated employees at Cognosante," said Chief Administration Officer, Jennifer Bailey. "The employee experience is intentionally integrated through our entire corporate strategy. From recruiting to retirement, programs are established and optimized largely in direct response to employee feedback on our Great Place to Work® survey. We celebrate and thank our employees for all they do to earn this incredible recognition."

JOIN COGNOSANTE!

Cognosante welcomes talented professionals in a variety of roles across the organization. Learn more about culture and careers and what makes Cognosante a Great Place to Work®.

About Cognosante

Cognosante is a mission-driven technology company delivering innovative and transformative solutions that improve the health and safety of Americans. With more than a decade of experience working with state and Federal government agencies, we aim to expand access to care, improve care delivery, deliver solutions addressing social determinants of health and ensure safety and security through multi-faceted technology and customer experience (CX) solutions. Our broad range of capabilities includes enterprise IT and cloud, data science, telehealth, interoperability, public health surveillance, clinical performance, eligibility and enrollment and consumer engagement.

Visit http://www.cognosante.com for more information.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/cognosante_earns_great_place_to_work_certification_for_third_consecutive_year/prweb18875005.htm