Marsh McLennan Agency Acquires Steinberg & Associates, Inc.

Expands Presence in South Carolina

Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA), a subsidiary of Marsh, today announced the acquisition of Steinberg & Associates, Inc., a leading independent agency based in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 1969, Steinberg & Associates offers employee health and benefits, estate planning, and private client services to midsize businesses and individuals throughout South and North Carolina and Georgia. Hank Steinberg, President of Steinberg & Associates, will join MMA along with his employees.

"Hank and his team have built a client-focused firm committed to excellence," commented John Stanchina, CEO of MMA's Mid-Atlantic region. "Their expertise expands and enhances our personalized client service approach within the region."

Mr. Steinberg added: "Joining MMA is an opportunity for us to not only provide growth opportunities for our colleagues but also to better support our clients through the vast resources and innovative solutions available through MMA. We're eager to bring the best of MMA to our clients and our colleagues."

About Marsh McLennan Agency

Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA) provides business insurance, employee health & benefits, retirement, and private client insurance solutions to organizations and individuals seeking limitless possibilities. With 9,000 colleagues and 170 offices across North America, MMA combines the personalized service model of a local consultant with the global resources of the world's leading professional services firm, Marsh McLennan MMC.

About Marsh

Marsh is the world's leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With over 45,000 colleagues operating in more than 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data-driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh McLennan MMC, the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue of nearly $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.

