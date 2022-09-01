TAIWAN, September 1 - President Tsai meets Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

On the morning of September 1, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation led by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. In remarks, President Tsai stated that Taiwan seeks to bolster cooperation with the United States in the semiconductor and other high-tech industries, as this would help us build more secure and resilient supply chains. The president said we look forward to jointly producing chips that safeguard the interests of our democratic partners and create greater prosperity.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I am pleased to receive Governor Ducey's delegation to Taiwan. Recently, a number of important American visitors from various sectors have come to Taiwan. Such frequent exchanges help us develop even closer Taiwan-US relations in all areas. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I extend a heartfelt welcome to you all.

Governor Ducey visited Taiwan when he was in the business sector. I am delighted that he has traveled to our country again, this time in a different capacity.

Since pivoting from business to politics, Governor Ducey has staunchly supported friendly relations between Taiwan and the United States. He has also shown great concern for Taiwanese expatriates, businesspeople, and enterprises in Arizona. For all of this, I express my sincere appreciation.

Since assuming office, Governor Ducey has dedicated himself to transforming Arizona into a major hub for the semiconductor industry and startups. And Arizona's remarkable innovation ecosystem has already attracted investment from many prominent international companies. In 2020, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) expanded into Phoenix, where it is building an advanced semiconductor fabrication plant. This will serve as a benchmark for Taiwan-US high-tech industrial supply chain cooperation. I am confident that this undertaking will leverage our strengths and benefit both our nations.

Yesterday Governor Ducey and the members of the delegation attended the US Business Day event organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council. I am sure that you found many opportunities for further cooperation there.

I am also aware that Arizona will soon be establishing a foreign trade office in Taiwan and that this project has already been included in the state's annual budget. I have every confidence that the establishment of this office will help accelerate our bilateral economic and trade collaboration.

As we face authoritarian expansionism and the economic challenges of the post-pandemic era, Taiwan seeks to bolster cooperation with the United States in the semiconductor and other high-tech industries, so that we can build more secure and resilient supply chains. We look forward to jointly producing chips that safeguard the interests of our democratic partners and create greater prosperity.

Taiwan and Arizona also cooperate on a number of national defense and security initiatives. Former Arizona Senators Barry Goldwater and John McCain, both of whom once chaired the Armed Services Committee, strongly supported friendly Taiwan-US relations during their lifetimes. Arizona is also home to an important training base for Taiwan's F-16 fighter pilots.

With regard to education, we thank Governor Ducey for his generous assistance in facilitating the signing of a Taiwan-Arizona memorandum of understanding on cooperation in higher education.

Moving forward, I am confident that Taiwan and Arizona will further deepen cooperation in areas including education, culture, trade, and technology. Likewise, Taiwan and the United States will continue to build on our important alliance to safeguard peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

In closing, I once again welcome you all to Taiwan and wish you a very rewarding visit. Thank you.

Governor Ducey then delivered remarks, a transcript of which follows:

It's my great honor to meet with President Tsai. Over the last few days, I've led an economic delegation from Arizona. I was pleased to speak at US Business Day and hold many discussions with business leaders, some of whom already have operations in Arizona and some that are looking to expand.

Arizona and Taiwan have many shared economic strengths, specifically in technology and advanced manufacturing industries. Both Arizona and Taiwan are global semiconductor leaders, and it is in this industry where our partnership is the greatest.

Five years ago, I was honored to meet with leadership from TSMC at our state capital in Phoenix. We discussed many opportunities that existed for collaboration. Today TSMC is investing US$12 billion to build a semiconductor fab in Phoenix, creating over 2,000 jobs. It is my understanding that hundreds of new hires from Arizona have been training here in Taiwan to work at the factory. TSMC's legacy investment has elevated the potential of what's possible between Arizona and Taiwan.

As a reflection of Arizona's commitment to the growing relationship with Taiwan, last month, I was proud to sign legislation establishing our state's first foreign trade office in Taiwan. Arizona's dynamic business ecosystem combined with Taiwan's innovative industries is a sure recipe for success, and one we hope to repeat often.

But the partnership between Arizona and Taiwan goes beyond just shared business priorities. It is a partnership rooted in friendship and trust, one that goes back decades. So let me say it is a privilege to once again be in Taiwan reaffirming our shared values, our friendship, and our strengths. Arizona stands with Taiwan, and we look forward to building on the many opportunities ahead. Thank you.

Among the members of the delegation were President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce Daniel Seiden, and Vice President of the Arizona Commerce Authority Megan Maestas. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by American Institute in Taiwan Taipei Office Director Sandra Oudkirk.