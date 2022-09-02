Pharma Leaders Power Brand Awards 2022 to be conferred, top healthcare experts to debate on Healthcare Agenda 2022
Pharma Leaders 15th Annual theme Healthcare Agenda: Building a future-ready, resilient healthcare ecosystem
Pharma Leaders Power Brand Awards honor excellence in healthcare innovations, spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation.”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharma Leaders is all set to host the iconic 15th Annual Pharma leaders summit & power brand awards 2022 under the theme “Healthcare Agenda: Building a future-ready, resilient healthcare ecosystem” on Saturday, 10th September 2022 at the Jade Ball Room of Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, India. Now in its 15th glorious year, the pharma leaders healthcare power brand awards, are designed to promote and raise awareness of best practice in high-value healthcare and recognize the achievements of leaders, advocates and innovators in this field who have overcome barriers to deliver better care. Pharma Leaders Power Brand healthcare awards are about empowering healthcare enterprises & leaders who have made a deep impact to drive innovation for improved outcomes.
Speaking on the sidelines of the announcement, Dr Satya Brahma, founder chairman of Network 7 Media Group said “Pharma Leaders in recognizing, honoring and fostering innovation and innovators in the field of healthcare & pharmaceuticals is to create, support making a positive impact in the world. Pharma Leaders across the globe have complete unanimity in believing that being recognized with the title of Pharma Leaders Power Brand Awards is one of the highest accolades & testimony of achievement a company or an innovative entrepreneur can receive in the name of innovation and business success. Pharma Leaders Power Brand Awards honor excellence in healthcare innovations, spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation. Since 1991, the Pharma Leaders Awards have recognized and honored some of the biggest names in recent times. We embarked our Journey in the year 1999 while the healthcare Industry was fast emerging as a rising force though in a very unorganized way. We are the first to introduce meaningful dialogue amongst the professionals of the Pharmaceutical Industry in the form of Summit & Conclaves. We are also the first to introduce the healthcare awards known as Pharmaleaders Awards to recognize the shining stars of the indian healthcare industry”.
Speaking on the process of selection & methodology, Dr. Satya Brahma, Founder Chairman of the Pharma Leaders Group said “Pharma Leaders mantra is very simple & clear. We don’t follow a fixed set of rules of traditional theories of selecting a nominee in the final six list either based on seniority, age or celebrity status. We go by our research, experts advice & bring to light those talent & innovators who never got noticed in mainstream media or recognized. When they see their names in the big six final list, they feel proud, for us, that is the winning moments after relentlessly following & chasing for finding the credible name!”
Leslie Tripathy, Actress, Social Activist & Host of Leslie Tripathy Show will be anchoring the event. Dr. Satya Vadlamani of Murli Krishna Pharma Pvt.Ltd will be addressing Transdermal Oil - Interventions for Addressing Anemia Among Children and Adolescents, Dr. Sandeep Attawar, Founder Director & Chair of Advanced Heart Failure, Terminal Lung Disease &The Solid Thoracic Organ Transplant Program, KIMS Institute of Heart, Lung Transplantation & Assist Devices will be speaking on Heart Transplantation: Beyond The Basics. Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth Garwood Innovation Fellow at UC Berkeley – Haas, Garwood Center for Corporate Innovation, Founder & Managing Director of Rupus Global Limited & Dr. Ashley’s Limited, Hong Kong will be sharing his perspectives on Global Healthcare Leadership Challenges: prescriptions for the next generation of healthcare. Dr. Sudhakar Shinde, CEO, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Maharashtra will be addressing the Revisiting Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Can ‘Ayushman Bharat’ become a Game Changer for India? The highlight of the event will be a high voltage panel discussion on Panel Discussion on Healthcare Innovations & Opportunities in Uncertain Times to be moderated by Dr. Satya Brahma, Chairman & Editor-In-Chief, Network 7 Media Group with panel speakers, Mr. Mayank Gandhi, Social Activist & Founder, Global Parlie, Dr. Vilas Lokhande, Promoter Director, Remedium Lifecare Limited, Dr. Mohana Rao, Chief Neurosurgeon & Founder, Dr. Rao’s Hospital in Neurosciences, Dr. Rao’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Mr. Sushant Raone, Co-Founder & Director, Adroit Biomed Limited, Dr. Naeem Sadiq, Sr.Consultant Neurologist, Founder Medical Director, Plexus Neuro and Stem Cell Research Center, Prof. (Dr). Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah, Senior Consultant – Colorectal Surgery, Associate Professor of Surgery, Apollo Hospitals.
Top healthcare leaders, pharma leaders, policy experts, social activists, noted doctors will be attending the event. The event will culminate with the much awaited annual award presentation ceremony where a set of 25 awards will awarded in different categories where the voting is currently underway to be announced at the 15th Annual Pharma Leaders Summit & Power Brand Awards 2022. Since 1991, the Pharma Leaders Awards have recognized and honored some of the biggest names in recent times.
