DNR enforcement actions for Sept. 1

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Lyon County

Bernard Bakker

Submit a Standard Operating Procedure for manure land application and immediately implement upon approval, pay $26,086.07 in fish restitution, and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Pottawattamie County

Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, LLC

Submit a compliance plan for all construction permit conditions, submit construction permit applications to amend existing permits, conduct regular compliance stack testing, submit raw emissions data collected prior to scheduled compliance stack test events, and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders (Amendments)

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Woodbury County

Gelita USA, Inc.

Complete construction of all wastewater treatment facility improvements by Dec. 2025.