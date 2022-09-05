Alchemco Emphasizes Importance of Innovation with Participation in Innovative Technology Demonstrations Working Group
– AASHTO-related Program Aims to Spur Innovation for Future Highway and Bridge Projects –UNITED STATE, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alchemco, a global industry leader in concrete waterproofing systems, is proving once again to be an advocate for innovation in the world of concrete construction. The company is embracing industry advancement more than ever by becoming an active member of the Innovative Technology Demonstrations (ITD) Working Group, which is a key part of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). This forward-thinking group, consisting of a cross-section of leaders in highway transportation, is focused on identifying innovative technologies & products that can substantially improve our country’s system of roads, tunnels & bridges.
The ITD is a field demonstration program with a mission to introduce new and innovative preservation materials and technologies to owners of U.S. highway systems … with the express goal of extending the life of our transportation infrastructure.
Demonstrations are specifically focused on new equipment, services, products, and processes for highway and bridge preservation—such as Alchemco’s gel-forming waterproofing systems for bridge concrete decks. These game-changing products can be applied on bridges that are in good, fair, and poor conditions; blocking the entrance of water and contaminants to mitigate and even prevent concrete deterioration and steel reinforcement bar corrosion.
The ITD Working Group has been charged with evaluating new technologies such as this for future highway and bridge projects, and report their findings back to AASHTO. Reports from demonstrations are compiled, with Departments of Transportation and local highway departments utilize the ITD findings to understand new innovations they can potentially apply to their current and future highways and bridges.
“Every industry must innovate in order to grow, progress and conquer new problems as they arise,” said Alchemco CEO Mario Baggio. “For the construction industry managing upgrades across highways, bridges, parking structures and much more, innovation is the key to the longevity of their projects. Cutting-edge new products such as ours must be tested, promoted, and leveraged to demonstrate progress in this field, with everyone benefitting through more stable, long-lasting structures that can withstand the test of time and save taxpayer dollars.”
For more than four decades, Alchemco has been focused on expanding & improving its proprietary technology, which has positioned the company as a world leader in concrete waterproofing systems. Through its unique technology, education and professional implementation, Alchemco waterproofing systems are responsible for preventing structural problems typical of concrete bridges, tunnels & dams, such as corrosion, spalling and carbonation.
About Alchemco
Alchemco is a global manufacturer of high-quality concrete waterproofing systems, as well as a variety of cleaning and repair products. Its TechCrete 2500 Waterproofing System was voted ‘Most Innovative Product’ at the 2020 World of Concrete Convention held in Las Vegas, NV. Over the years, Alchemco’s portfolio has grown to include the following brands: TechCrete, BridgeDECK, CretePro, DuraTite and Alchemco Clean & Repair (ACR). The company’s unique & proprietary waterproofing technology has been accepted globally, leading to the company’s current position as one of the world’s most innovative providers of concrete waterproofing systems.
