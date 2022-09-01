Gilman Precision Celebrates 70 Years in Manufacturing
Innovation and Engineering Excellence - from Armaments to Aerospace - endures in Wisconsin, USA
It’s remarkable to reflect on what Gilman has accomplished in our history. We’ve produced and repaired manufacturing components for nearly every industry that keeps our country running.”GRAFTON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wisconsin manufacturing company, Gilman Precision, is celebrating 70 years in business, sometimes called the “Platinum Anniversary.” As a symbol, platinum is associated with endurance, strength, and integrity - fitting descriptors of a company that has seen seven decades of change and growth.
— Chris Hetzer, CEO Gilman Precision
Gilman is named for Russell T. Gilman Sr., part of a Father-Son team of entrepreneurs that produced aircraft parts during World War II, employing a mostly female staff in Janesville, WI, before selling that business to Parker Pen. Then in 1950, Gilman and two partners created Taylor Corp - a sales proprietorship for specialized machines produced for armaments during the Korean Conflict.
In 1952, at just 33 years of age, Russell became the sole owner and changed the company name to Russell T. Gilman Inc. His company produced dovetail slides and belt-driven spindles and is considered the start of the Gilman Precision company today.
The Gilman story is one of engineering innovation - designing and perfecting hundreds of sizes and modules of dovetail slides, belt-driven and integral motorized spindles, and specialty machines, as well as one of entrepreneurial ingenuity - from selling out of a car to hiring a network of sales representatives to international exposure.
Today, Gilman Precision is a unit of Gilman USA, LLC and run by partners Chris Hetzer, Mike Weiland, and Mark Ziebell. CEO, Chris Hetzer, started at Gilman in 1977 as an engineer. “It’s remarkable to reflect on what Gilman has accomplished in our history. We’ve produced and repaired manufacturing components for nearly every industry that keeps our country running - from defense to food production to medical devices.”
The ingenuity of Gilman’s past continues to resonate with visionary companies like Blue Origin, Tesla, and Apple, today. “We’re proud of what we do and
of the legacy we inherited. This kind of company longevity is only possible when you make exceptional products and are easy to work with. We’ve been a
reliable innovation partner to manufacturing in the US for 70 years and plan to continue for at least 70 more.”
Gilman Precision designs, produces, and repairs spindles and slides for industrial automation requiring hyper-accurate, ultra-smooth motion control. Gilman’s quality standards and expertise have won them customers from the most exacting industries, including aerospace, automotive and medical manufacturing. For 70 years, Gilman has been responsibly growing American Manufacturing through their commitment to excellence and culture of community.
