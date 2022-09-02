Star Studded Runway Show Takes Over NYFW
Young Hollywood is showing up at this year's Society New York Fashion Week and bringing back performance Runway Shows in a big way!
A show not to miss as The Society Week and House of Barretti bring back the fun performance style like past Victoria Segret Shows did .. Lots of Celebrity influence will be at this runway show”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 10th 2022 Hall of Mirrors located at 508 West 37th Street, Midtown Manhattan will play host to one of New York Fashion Weeks largest runway shows, House of Barretti. House of Barretti is foundered by FORBS 5 RICHES TEENS IN AMERICA , Isabella Barrett now in her 7th season of showing at New York Fashion Week and draws a massive teen-based crowd.
— Susanna Paliotta
Past shows have included Jojo Siwa, Sophie Fergi , and lilly K and this year does not disappoint with a massive line up of Teen Superstars. Mckenzi Brooke its TikTok's Dancing Sweetheart with over 15 million Followers and
100 million views. Brooke's will be performing her hit song 17th as the models walk the runway. One of the Biggest names in the teen scene is Gavin Magnus who has an impressive 30 million across all social media platforms and is the founder of Goat Family. Gavin will be performing a new hit song "Shes a 10" as big influencers walk the runway in Barretti.
This is a runway show not to miss with more than 500 million in combined views these social media mavens will have a lot of eyes on them come Saturday at 2:30pm Isabella Barrett will show a 65-piece collection Billionaire Part 2 which is a spin off from last year more sophisticated looks . Barrett had teased the idea last spring that she would be producing a more street wear collection and just announced late Friday that the collection will show Teen Suits, Modern Street wear and some new couture one-of-a-kind pieces.
Her Brand, House of Barretti has grown to be a leader in teen suits and active wear apparel throughout the US. Isabella will now cross over and be the youngest designer to have a fully independently owned lifestyle brand.
Big Names like Goorin Hats , Rukus FX , Glossy Pop and more will be on hand with pop up booths for this runway show gifting all Front Row and VIP attendees. McKenzi Brooke is an American born TikTok Star / Social Media Star and TikTok's favorite "it" girl for family friendly content. She has a famous TikTok account named mckenzibrooke on which she has amassed a huge fan following of 15.5 million followers. She majorly uploads videos of lip-syncing, comedic dubbing, dancing, and many more.
Gavin Magnus is an American Singer and Social Media Star with a massive YouTube audience having over 1 have billion views 4.4 million subscribers. He has appeared on Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon TV channels. Gavin is also popularly known for his singing talent and rose to popularity for his songs like Hollaback and Crushin. His self-titled YouTube channel on which he uploads entertaining content, vlogs, pranks, and puppet videos to entertain her fans.
Isabella Barrett is an American child reality TV star who shot to fame after she became a child beauty queen in the early 2010s. She stared on the Iconic show TLC reality TV show ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ made her immensely popular. She and her mother have founded a clothing and jewelry line called “Glitzy Girl.” She co-designs the clothes and helps in preparing for the photo shoots for the Glitzy Girl ranges. Today, Isabella is one of the world's youngest self-made multi-millionaires.
Isabella's line will show on Saturday September 10th 2:30pm at the Hall of Mirrors 508 West 37th Street, Midtown Manhattan. Press and Media are invited to attend, pre and post interviews available by request and a media lounge is provided by The Society Fashion Week.
