Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,250 in the last 365 days.

Volcanica Coffee Announces New Exotic Coffee Sampling Collection

Exotic Collection Created For Java Lovers Seeking To Experience Rare Specialty Coffee

ATLANTA (PRWEB) September 01, 2022

Volcanica Coffee, a specialty coffee roaster that imports 150+ exotic coffees from volcanic regions around the world, announces its new Exotic Coffee Sampling Collection. The collection was compiled by Volcanica Coffee's experts to provide coffee connoisseurs the opportunity to try rare and exotic coffees from the world's top volcanic regions.

Maurice Contreras, founder and CEO of Volcanica Coffee says, "Experiencing a variety of new exotic coffees is an exciting adventure so we created the sampling collection for java lovers that want to try an assortment of rare coffees at a fraction of the cost. We receive a lot of requests from customers wanting to sample coffees from different countries before ordering an entire bag."
The new collection is offered in three sizes and each sample pack contains 2 oz. of coffee that brews one full pot. Available in whole bean, drip grind, espresso grind and French press, here are the specialty coffees included in each size.

SMALL COFFEE SAMPLE PACK (4 Packs) $9.99

  • Ethiopian Yirgacheffe
  • Sumatra Mandheling
  • Costa Rica Peaberry
  • Tanzania Peaberry

MEDIUM COFFEE SAMPLE PACK (6 Packs) $14.99

  • Ethiopian Yirgacheffe
  • Sumatra Mandheling
  • Costa Rica Peaberry
  • Tanzania Peaberry
  • Guatemala Antigua
  • Nicaragua Jinotega

LARGE COFFEE SAMPLE PACK (8 Packs) $19.99

  • Ethiopian Yirgacheffe
  • Sumatra Mandheling
  • Costa Rica Peaberry
  • Tanzania Peaberry
  • Guatemala Antigua
  • Nicaragua Jinotega
  • Honduras Copan
  • Colombia Peaberry

ABOUT VOLCANICA COFFEE Volcanica Coffee is a specialty coffee roaster that imports 150+ exotic coffees from volcanic regions around the world. The mineral-rich soil from volcanic regions produces coffee that is aromatic and remarkable in taste. The company carries a broad line of estate, peaberry, decaf and flavored coffees. Volcanica Coffee's website offers subscriptions and individual purchases. For more information, visit http://www.VolcanicaCoffee.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18871152.htm

You just read:

Volcanica Coffee Announces New Exotic Coffee Sampling Collection

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.