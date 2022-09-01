Submit Release
Globee® Awards Issues Call for CTO of the Year Awards Nominations

Chief Technology Officers in Information Technology and Cyber Security from all over the world can apply.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizer of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, is now accepting entries for Chief Technology Officer of the Year from all over the world.

Information Technology World Awards is accepting entries for Chief Technology Officer of the Year from all over the world for achievements in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, IT Cloud/SaaS, IT Hardware, IT Hybrid, IT Services, IT Software, Security Cloud/SaaS, Security Hardware, Security Hybrid, Security Services, Security Software, and Telecommunications.

Learn more about the 2023 IT World Awards and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/information-technology/

About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cybersecurity World Awards, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, & Customer Success Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

Media Contact

San Madan, Globee Awards, 408-689-2203, help@globeeawards.com

