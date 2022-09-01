Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and collaborators announce publication on the efficacy of a treatment for CLN1

About

Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® has developed software for data curation and machine learning called Assay Central® (www.assaycentral.org) as well as curated model bundles in MegaTox®, MegaTrans® and MegaPredict®. Most recently we have developed MegaSyn and UV-adVISor. CPI performs research and development on innovative therapeutics for multiple rare and neglected diseases and is located in laboratories in the NC State Incubator at Centennial campus. We have considerable experience with preclinical and computational approaches to drug discovery and toxicity prediction. For more information, please visit http://www.collaborationspharma.com/

