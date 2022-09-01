Gallatin License Office Opens

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Gallatin License Office, located at 502A S. Main, opened today at 8:30 a.m. For office hours and days of operation for the Gallatin License Office, please visit the License Office Location Map at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/ or call (660) 663-3365.

The management contract for the Gallatin License Office was awarded to Laura Stafford on July 6, 2022. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

