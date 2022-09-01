Competitive Marketplace Benefitting Travelers and Economy
Transforming the Global Travel Marketplace
Transparency and Consumer Choice Encouraging Travel Demand Beyond Labor Day
Despite inflationary pressures, the desire to travel remains strong. The transparent and competitive marketplace that optimizes costs and value for travelers directly stimulates this increased demand”ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech), the voice of the travel technology industry, provides a competitive marketplace for travelers. Millions
— Stewart Alvarez
of travelers seeking excitement, adventure, or relaxation during the Labor Day holiday weekend will (or already have) use Travel Tech member services and websites to plan trips and find the best deals.
In advance of the holiday weekend, Stewart Alvarez, Interim President & CEO of Travel Tech, issued the following statement:
“While Labor Day remains widely viewed as the traditional symbolic close of summer, our members still see significant pent-up demand for travel. As the summer season concludes, travelers are already looking forward and making plans for Fall and holiday travel. As more and more workers return to the office business travel is on the rise, too.
Despite inflationary pressures, we are thrilled to see the desire to travel remains strong. The transparent and competitive marketplace that optimizes costs and value for travelers directly stimulates this increased demand.
Booking trips, experiences, and adventures in a transparent marketplace increases available options and affordability. Travel Tech is proud to fill this critical role that benefits travelers, providers, destinations, and the economy overall.”
###
About Travel Tech
The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech) is the voice of the travel technology industry, advocating for public policy that promotes transparency and competition in the marketplace to encourage innovation and preserve consumer choice. Travel Tech represents the leading innovators in travel technology, including global distribution systems, online travel agencies and metasearch companies, travel management companies, and short-term rental platforms.
To schedule an interview with a Travel Tech spokesperson, contact Dan Rene of kglobal at 202-329-8357 or daniel.rene@kglobal.com.
Dan Rene
kglobal
+ +1 2023298357
email us here