Nickelytics Announces Strategic Investment from BDev Ventures

Bdev Venture Logo

BDev Ventures to invest and implement WinDifferent Growth Platform model to enhance sales and revenue growth at Nickelytics

TAMPA, FL, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 1st, 2022 - Nickelytics, a Techstars-backed B2B adtech startup that allows brands to launch hyperlocal out-of-home advertising campaigns, has announced a partnership with BDev Ventures, the venture capital investment firm launched by the founders of BairesDev.

Through the strategic partnership, BDev Ventures will make an equity investment into Nickelytics and implement the WinDifferent Growth Platform, a proprietary and game-changing sales framework that helps companies significantly accelerate sales growth and equity value creation.

Nickelytics leverages out-of-home advertisements through premium mobile assets, such as gig economy vehicles, autonomous delivery robots, e-scooters and electric vehicle charging networks to help marketers reach customers regardless of location. Mobillity asset owners also receive another stream of revenue by partnering with marketers. With the help of Nickelytics’ analytics, companies can better comprehend their return on ad spend thanks to Nickelytics’ sophisticated attribution and digital retargeting capabilities.

“BDev Ventures provides tangible value to our partners, we are not passive capital,” said Matt Wilson, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of BDev Ventures. “We anticipate that the WinDifferent Growth Platform will significantly expand Nickelytics’ sales pipeline and translate into explosive revenue growth. We are very excited to work with Judah, Shama and the entire team to greatly expand Nickelytics’ customer base as they scale the company.”



“We are thrilled to receive the support of such ambitious and successful investors like BDev Ventures,” said Judah Longgrear, Co-Founder and CEO of Nickelytics. “While out-of-home advertising has seen strong growth, recent changes to iOS privacy has caused digital advertising to become less effective and more expensive. Brands are desperately looking for more efficient and affordable ways to reach their consumers. We’re confident that BDev Ventures will enable us to see rapid growth while allowing us to stay laser-focused on our strategic goals.”

About BDev Ventures

BDev Ventures is a venture capital investment firm founded by the team behind BairesDev, a leading nearshore technology solutions company with a reach all across the U.S. and Latin America. BDev Ventures invests in and accelerates B2B product and services companies by implementing the same lead generation engine that has transformed BairesDev into the largest 100% bootstrapped and organically-grown IT services company and the fastest-growing software development company in the world. For more information, please visit: www.bdevventures.com

About Nickelytics

Nickelytics, a Techstars 20' backed startup, is a platform that makes launching hyper-local out-of-home advertising as simple as posting online ads. Nickelytics brings together the physical presence of outdoor advertising with the power of digital technology for unbeatable results. For more information, please visit: https://www.nickelytics.com/