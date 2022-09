SoftCo achieves SOC 1 Type 2 Compliance

SoftCo, a global leader in financial automation software, announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Controls (SOC) 1 Type 2 examination.

DUBLIN, D, IRELAND, September 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoftCo, a global leader in financial automation software, today announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Controls (SOC) 1 Type 2 examination. This announcement follows the successful completion of SoftCo’s SOC 2 Type 2 examination in March 2022, meaning that SoftCo is both SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 compliant.SOC 1 is the internationally recognized auditing standard issued by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) which focuses on a service organization’s controls likely to be relevant to an audit of a customer’s financial statements. SoftCo retained Grant Thornton, a leading global audit, tax, and advisory firm, to perform its SOC 1 Type 2 examination. To achieve this certification, SoftCo demonstrated that its product, service, data, and information security adhere to the most stringent data protection regulations and laws.Commenting, Anton Scott, CEO SoftCo Group, said:“This SOC 1 examination follows our recent successful SOC 2 report and clearly demonstrates our continued commitment to providing customer solutions with the highest levels of security and compliance.”A copy of SoftCo’s SOC 1 Type 2 report is available upon request.For over 30 years, SoftCo has delivered finance automation software that streamline processes, reduce costs, and ensure full financial control, compliance, and visibility. SoftCo is a global organization with offices in the USA, Ireland, the UK, and the Nordics. SoftCo is SOC 1 and SOC 2 audited, ISO 27001 and SAHKE2 certified in addition to being a Microsoft Gold Partner and AWS Advanced Technology Partner. Over one million business users worldwide across all industry sectors use SoftCo solutions including SunnyD, the Finnish Government, Primark, Patagonia and PwC.