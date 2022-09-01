SoftCo achieves SOC 1 Type 2 Compliance
SoftCo, a global leader in financial automation software, announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Controls (SOC) 1 Type 2 examination.
This SOC 1 examination follows our recent successful SOC 2 report and clearly demonstrates our continued commitment to providing customer solutions with the highest levels of security and compliance”DUBLIN, D, IRELAND, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoftCo, a global leader in financial automation software, today announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Controls (SOC) 1 Type 2 examination. This announcement follows the successful completion of SoftCo’s SOC 2 Type 2 examination in March 2022, meaning that SoftCo is both SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 compliant.
SOC 1 is the internationally recognized auditing standard issued by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) which focuses on a service organization’s controls likely to be relevant to an audit of a customer’s financial statements. SoftCo retained Grant Thornton, a leading global audit, tax, and advisory firm, to perform its SOC 1 Type 2 examination. To achieve this certification, SoftCo demonstrated that its product, service, data, and information security adhere to the most stringent data protection regulations and laws.
Commenting, Anton Scott, CEO SoftCo Group, said:
“This SOC 1 examination follows our recent successful SOC 2 report and clearly demonstrates our continued commitment to providing customer solutions with the highest levels of security and compliance.”
A copy of SoftCo’s SOC 1 Type 2 report is available upon request.
About SoftCo
For over 30 years, SoftCo has delivered finance automation software that streamline processes, reduce costs, and ensure full financial control, compliance, and visibility. SoftCo is a global organization with offices in the USA, Ireland, the UK, and the Nordics. SoftCo is SOC 1 and SOC 2 audited, ISO 27001 and SAHKE2 certified in addition to being a Microsoft Gold Partner and AWS Advanced Technology Partner. Over one million business users worldwide across all industry sectors use SoftCo solutions including SunnyD, the Finnish Government, Primark, Patagonia and PwC.
