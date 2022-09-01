Submit Release
2022 Labor Day Marks Final Major Summer Holiday Boating Weekend

NASHVILLE --- The Labor Day holiday, the final major weekend of the 2022 summer boating season, is Sept. 3-5. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wants to emphasize the use of life jackets while boating in a safe and responsible manner.

The TWRA wants all those who visit the waterways to have an enjoyable time. However, TWRA officers will be on the watch for dangerous boating behavior, such as boating under the influence (BUI) and other reckless operation.

“We want our boaters to enjoy this final holiday weekend of summer in a safe and responsible matter,” said Betsy Woods, TWRA Boating Education coordinator. “We cannot over emphasize for people to wear their life jackets.”

All children ages 12 and under onboard must wear a life jacket. In addition, there must be a life jacket onboard the vessel for each person.

Tennessee has already seen 24 boating-related fatalities this year an increase from 17 at the same time last year. The 24 fatalities have surpassed the year total of 22 for 2021.

