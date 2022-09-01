Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,138 in the last 365 days.

New opinions: Sept. 1

The Supreme Court has issued four new opinions.

The summaries are below.

To see an opinion, click on the "View Opinion" button. Opinions display in a printable format. Hyperlinks to all North Dakota opinions and rules cited in an opinion are included in the text: hover over the citation and click to follow the hyperlink.

See other Supreme Court opinions at: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/opinions

Interest of J.G. 2022 ND 167
Docket No.: 20220189
Filing Date: 9/1/2022
Case Type: TERMINATION/PARENTAL RIGHTS
Author: Per Curiam

Highlight: A juvenile court order terminating parental rights is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (4).

Highlight: An obligation arises from the parties’ contract or the operation of law.

A well operator has a statutory obligation to pay royalties to a mineral interest owner whether the interest is leased or unleased.

Kershaw v. Finnson, et al. 2022 ND 165
Docket No.: 20210355
Filing Date: 9/1/2022
Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other)
Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair

Highlight: Contradictory testimony is resolved in favor of affirmance on appeal.

Wholesale or verbatim adoption of proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law is disapproved. However, wholesale adoption of proposed findings is not reason alone to reverse a court’s decision. Adopted findings will be affirmed if they adequately explain the rationale for the court’s decision and are not clearly erroneous.

Parenting time decisions must be made based on the best interests of the child. Absent a reason for denying it, some form of extended summer parenting time is routinely awarded.

An evidentiary decision will not be reversed unless the complaining party objected and the court’s decision affects a party’s substantial rights.

A successor judge must certify him or herself as familiar with the record under N.D.R.Civ.P. 63 to proceed with a trial or hearing that has been commenced by a judge who cannot complete it.

Sholy v. Cass Cty. Comm’n 2022 ND 164
Docket No.: 20220033
Filing Date: 9/1/2022
Case Type: ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING
Author: Tufte, Jerod E.

Highlight: An appeal from a decision of a county commission must be made within thirty days of the decision under N.D.C.C. § 28-34-01(1). The time to appeal commences when the commission votes to approve the decision.

You just read:

New opinions: Sept. 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.