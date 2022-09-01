“Silhouettes of Time” by Dr. Maya Mitra Das Goes to the Manila International Book Fair 2022
Writers’ Branding brings Dr. Maya Mitra Das’ collection of short stories, “Silhouettes of Time,” to the Manila International Book Fair 2022PEMBERTON, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poet and short story writer Dr. Maya Mitra Das is one of Writers’ Branding’s valuable authors. Dr. Das has partnered with Writers’ Branding for some time now and has successfully worked together on projects for “Silhouettes of Time.”
“Silhouettes of Time” is Dr. Das’ first collection of short fiction stories that journey through time, space, and memory—tales so whimsical they heighten one’s imagination. Comprising a compilation of more than thirteen stories, from adventures to landscapes, “Silhouettes of Time” is inspired by actual historical events that Dr. Das’ family has experienced.
In partnership with Writers’ Branding, Dr. Das has sat down with Dr. Larry Carnes of Spotlight TV in an interview for “Silhouettes of Time.” The author tells a little bit of herself, talks about the very essence of her book, shares a recollection of her family, and reads an excerpt from “Silhouettes of Time.” “This is the story of the very ordinary people who did extraordinary things,” Dr. Das says. The delightful interview is available on the author’s website at www.silhouettesoftime.com and on Writers’ Branding’s YouTube channel.
Dr. Das, together with Writers’ Branding, has also launched a BookBub campaign for “Silhouettes of Time.” Through BookBub, Writers’ Branding serves books on a silver platter to readers who share the same taste with the author. The ad for Dr. Das has furthered the reach of “Silhouettes of Time” with 39, 821 impressions.
The partnership of Dr. Das with Writers’ Branding has indeed come a long way. And now, “Silhouettes of Time” will participate in the largest and longest-running book fair in the Philippines—the Manila International Book Fair 2022. Writers’ Branding will feature “Silhouettes of Time” on its display at Booth 53, SMX Convention Center Manila, on September 15-18, 2022—a great avenue for MIBF goers to experience the creative world of words of Dr. Das.
“Silhouettes of Time” is available on the author’s website and on Amazon. In addition, Dr. Das has another collection of poems, “Rhythms of Primeval.” The author has also sat in on a few more interviews and has conducted talks about her book. Visit www.silhouettesoftime.com, a comprehensive website encompassing all you need to know about Dr. Maya Mitra Das.
