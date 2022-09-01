RMR & Associates Does it Again and Achieves Top Rankings on the 2022 Washington Business Journal Book of Lists
The award-winning integrated marketing firm ranked #11 and #14 on the Top Public Relations Firms and Top Advertising Agencies Lists
We've continued to prioritize the development of strategic marketing campaigns with a laser focus on clients’ goals to generate measurable results that support their ongoing business success.”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RMR & Associates, Inc. (RMR), one of the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area’s leading Integrated Marketing, Advertising, and Public Relations firms, announced today that it has been recognized again for its industry leadership and expertise by The Washington Business Journal in its annual Book of Lists.
— President and CEO of RMR & Associates, Robyn Sachs.
RMR was ranked #11 on the Top Public Relations Firms and #14 on the Top Advertising Agency Lists for 2022.
RMR’s extensive knowledge and industry leadership enables it to deliver value for clients in a results-driven approach that prioritizes achievement of their goals. RMR brings a combination of digital and traditional media and advertising strategies to play a key role in its clients’ growth and success. Key to its approach is selecting the correct marketing vehicles and creating an integrated campaign to target specific audiences matched directly to outcomes.
The Washington Business Journal publishes its rankings of local companies by various categories, business types, and professional themes on an annual basis. 2022 is RMR’s 15th consecutive year of inclusion on the annual rankings, a testament to its success and ongoing ability to adapt and bring the latest in available technologies and marketing techniques to solve their clients’ business problems.
"It is again an honor to be named to not just one, but two of the Washington Business Journal’s 2022 Book of Lists,” said President and CEO of RMR & Associates, Robyn Sachs. “Since our founding, we have continued to prioritize the development of strategic integrated marketing campaigns with a laser focus on clients’ goals to generate measurable results that support their ongoing business success. As we look into the months ahead and the anticipated recession, it’s even more critical for companies to have a strategic marketing plan and consistent effort. We’re here to help organizations navigate what’s ahead and come out on top.”
About RMR & Associates, Inc.
Headquartered in Rockville, MD, RMR & Associates, Inc. (RMR), has been addressing the unique needs of clients serving commercial, B2B, B2G, B2C, non-profit, financial services and IT sectors for more than 25 years. RMR's integrated marketing includes Public Relations, Social Media, Digital Marketing, Advertising, Direct Mail, Media Buying, List Rental, and Website design. With more than 500 product and company rollouts and repositionings, RMR has garnered results for local, national and international clients from AOL to AAFMAA and Texas Instruments to Vonage. For more information on RMR, please contact Rachel Griffin at RMR & Associates, Inc., 1201 Seven Locks Road, Suite 360, Potomac, MD, 20854 by phone at (301) 230-0045 ext. 190 or by email at rgriffin@rmr.com.
