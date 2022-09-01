Boston Estate Planning Council Announces 2022-2023 Corporate Sponsors
BEPC Welcomes Support from 41 Organizations for 2022-2023WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WESTFORD, MA (September 1, 2022) – The Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC), a multi-disciplinary community of approximately 700 estate and wealth planning professionals, proudly announces its 2022-2023 Corporate Sponsors. BEPC’s network of new and returning sponsors highlights a renewed commitment to encourage the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct, to enable members to provide the highest quality of service to clients, and to educate the public about the benefits of estate planning. “We are grateful for the generosity of the organizations that have chosen to support the Boston Estate Planning Council,” said BEPC President Beth S. Milkovits, who showed great appreciation to the sponsors. Milkovits continued, “Their corporate sponsorship enables BEPC to continue to deliver networking and education events to its members and supports BEPC in our priorities throughout the year, including enhanced communication and collaboration among members, our efforts to become a more inclusive Council, and increased public knowledge about BEPC and the importance of estate planning.”
The Corporate Sponsor program supports the mission of the Council from August 2022 to July 2023. Three levels of sponsorship are available within the program: Platinum, Gold, and Silver.
BEPC’s 2022-2023 Corporate Sponsors are:
Platinum:
• Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.
Gold:
• BNY Mellon Wealth Management
• Bonhams Skinner
• Boston Financial Management
• Brown Advisory
• Burns & Levinson LLP
• Day Pitney LLP
• DGC, a division of PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP
• DOYLE
• Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors
• Fiduciary Trust Company
• HUB International New England, LLC
• Marcum LLP
• Northern Trust
• Rice, Heard & Bigelow, Inc.
• SVB Private Bank
• The Boston Foundation
• Wilchins, Cosentino & Novins LLP
Silver:
• Ballentine Partners, LLC
• Bank of America Private Bank
• Bowditch & Dewey LLP
• Canby Financial Advisors
• CIBC Private Wealth Management
• Dwight Rudd Insurance
• Elevate Banking at Leader Bank
• Hemenway & Barnes LLP
• JDJ Family Office Services
• KLR
• Lake Street Advisors
• LandVest
• Management Planning Group (MPI)
• Mintz Levin
• Neuberger Berman
• Nutter
• Rockland Trust Bank
• Rubin and Rudman LLP
• Siharum Advisors, LLC
• Tarlow, Breed, Hart & Rodgers P.C.
• Valuation Research Corporation
• The Washington Trust Company
• Wolf & Company, P.C.
About BEPC
The Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC) is a multi-disciplinary community of approximately 700 estate and wealth planning professionals. The Council provides educational programs and networking opportunities to help its members build and strengthen relationships, learn about ideas and strategies, and share thought leadership.
The Boston Estate Planning Council is one of the oldest and largest interdisciplinary estate planning councils in the country, tracing its roots back to 1930. The Council is an active affiliate of the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils (NAEPC). BEPC has been honored by NAEPC as a 5-Star Council in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and received the Council of Excellence Award in the prior three years (2015 to 2017). More information http://www.bepc.org.
