Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,472 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,149 in the last 365 days.

WEBINAR: Getting Started with Interdisciplinary Instruction

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) invites educators to participate in a webinar focusing on how to get started with interdisciplinary instruction.  The goal of this session is to give educators a sense of the planning process.  Although not required, educators are encouraged to come with an idea in mind.

This 60-minute workshop-style webinar will

  • Give a brief overview of what interdisciplinary instruction is and how it supports students and educators
  • Cover how to write a driving question, create a project or product, and align learning activities to MELDS/MLR standards
  • Give practical tips to get started with interdisciplinary instruction in your classroom

Additional virtual PLCs will begin in October and November for those educators who wish to continue their work.  Attendance at this workshop will not be required for the PLCs.

When: Tuesday, September 13, 2022. 3-4

Where: Register HERE to receive the Zoom link

The workshop will be facilitated by Jaime Beal, Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist. If you have any questions, contact Jaime at jaime.beal@maine.gov.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

WEBINAR: Getting Started with Interdisciplinary Instruction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.