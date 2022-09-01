WEBINAR: Getting Started with Interdisciplinary Instruction

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) invites educators to participate in a webinar focusing on how to get started with interdisciplinary instruction. The goal of this session is to give educators a sense of the planning process. Although not required, educators are encouraged to come with an idea in mind.

This 60-minute workshop-style webinar will

Give a brief overview of what interdisciplinary instruction is and how it supports students and educators

Cover how to write a driving question, create a project or product, and align learning activities to MELDS/MLR standards

Give practical tips to get started with interdisciplinary instruction in your classroom

Additional virtual PLCs will begin in October and November for those educators who wish to continue their work. Attendance at this workshop will not be required for the PLCs.

When: Tuesday, September 13, 2022. 3-4

Where: Register HERE to receive the Zoom link

The workshop will be facilitated by Jaime Beal, Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist. If you have any questions, contact Jaime at jaime.beal@maine.gov.