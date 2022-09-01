Blown Into Now Nudges Readers Toward Light After Loss

Blown Into Now serves as a guidebook that carries readers from the depths of sadness and despair to comfort and support, before cautiously edging toward joy. Mylo Schaaf trained as a journalist, editor and physician, before taking a left turn into poetry.

An emotional journey through shade and light featuring 45 strikingly beautiful passages paired with equally stunning photographs

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mylo Schaaf had to find a path through the tears and horrors of grief after her son passed away at the age of 24. A trained journalist and editor, Schaaf suddenly felt compelled to string words together in a manner unencumbered by the rules of formal writing.

The result is Blown Into Now: Poems for a Journey, a collection of lyrical writings that offer glimpses into the stages Schaaf went through, techniques that she tried, and manifestations of her son’s presence.

“The path is not all sadness,” she said during a recent interview. “It goes sort of up and down as you suppose any path would, but it eventually heads toward joy and toward understanding.”

In Blown Into Now, Schaaf carries readers from deep sadness and loss to comfort and support, finally edging toward joy. Her melodic words become a guidebook, allowing those who grieve to witness a spectrum of responses, to understand what might give relief, and to know how to look for the signposts that will guide them down the path toward healing.

Each of Schaaf’s 45 remarkable poems is paired with a striking photograph taken by her mountaineer son, Alex Lowenstein, who passed on unexpectedly in his twenties. Schaaf’s personal journey through grief became this book.

To those who must endure such a shocking new reality, she aims to bring compassion, beauty and spiritual connection.

Her poems reveal a mother’s great heart and the love she shares with her son for granite peaks and untracked desert. Each photograph provides a pause from grief and allows us a glimpse of something we want and cannot name.

About the Author

Mylo Schaaf trained as a journalist, editor and physician, before taking a left turn into poetry. Before everything changed, she was a faculty member at the University of California, San Francisco, mentoring and teaching students in international, low-resource settings. Her commitment to global health grew out of her work and connection with India, the Americas, Liberia, Haiti and China. Then one day, a shocking phone call collapsed this pursuit of engagement and action. Her 24-year-old son, a mountaineer/peace-and-conflict scholar/veteran, had passed away. Poems demanded to be written. They brought relief and healing, as did warm, grassy hills, tree spirits and arms of sky. Years wandered past. Poems continue to emerge, as the tangles of days slip into light.

For more information, please visit https://www.myloschaaf.com, or follow the author on Instagram at writermyloschaaf.

Blown Into Now – Poems for a Journey

Publisher: Blue Light Press

ISBN: 979-8-9864093-0-6 (soft cover, available now)

Coming soon in hard cover and eBook formats

Available from https://www.blurb.com/b/11217886-blown-into-now



Watch a recent interview with Mylo Schaaf