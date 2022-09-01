Vijilan Security Announces New Collaboration in Support of Ukraine
Vijilan is working with Temy, a software company in Ukraine, to boost UX and UIAVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vijilan Security, a leading security monitoring company that offers an end-to-end security solution to Information Technology providers and Managed Service Providers, announced today it has partnered with Ukrainian software company Temy to help improve its user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). This move comes as Vijilan plans to revamp its UX and UI to better cater to its clients’ needs.
“We are using Temy because they have excellent skills and are great with communication and relationships,” said Luis Medici, product manager for Vijilan Security. “The fact that they are still offering services under literal hellfire in a war-torn country is actually remarkable. This is Vijilan’s way of giving a helping hand to those who are suffering under the heavy boot of bloody war.”
Vijilan has learned that, in order to achieve maximum results in quality and efficiency, you must engage the team members delivering on UI/UX as early as possible in product development. Temy’s team members met the task head on and quickly understood Vijilan’s business needs.
“Temy’s team is very passionate and has deep expertise in the field of UI and UX software engineering,” added Medici.
Vijilan Security, founded in 2014, specializes in cybersecurity threat control and management. It provides clients with bespoke software solutions that have the capability of analyzing billions of pieces of information. The company delivers key insights to MSPs (Managed Service Providers) and MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers) in the U.S. and around the world and has over 10 years of experience creating and providing security analytics software. Its clients range from businesses in finance, healthcare, education, manufacturing and even government.
To learn more about Vijilan Security, visit vijilan.com.
###
Media Relations
Vijilan Security
email us here