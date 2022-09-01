Bot Image, Inc. Founder/CEO, Dr. Randall W. Jones on how they are improving Prostate Cancer Detection

Dr. Randall W. Jones, Founder/CEO, Bot Image, Inc.

CEOCFO Interviews Bot Image, Inc. Founder/CEO Dr. Randall W. Jones, about their AI algorithm-based ProstatID™ for Prostate Cancer Detection

Bot Image’s mission is to develop software tools using AI that assists radiologists and other physicians in interpreting medical diagnostic data.” — Dr. Randall W. Jones

OMAHA, NE, US, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with Dr. Randall W. Jones, Founder/CEO of Omaha, NE -based Bot Image, Inc., bringing ProstatID to the market for radiologists.

https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/botimage22.html

https://www.botimageai.com/botimagevideo

Addressing the idea behind Bot Image, Inc. during the interview with CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse, Dr. Randall W. Jones said, “It is a dedicated artificial intelligence software company. Bot Image’s mission is to develop software tools using AI that assists radiologists and other physicians in interpreting medical diagnostic data. In the case of our first product, it is interpreting prostate MRI and helping them properly interpret or read those MRI scans.”

Describing the challenges in reading MRI scans specifically for prostate, Dr. Randall W. Jones told CEOCFO, "Radiology of course is the offshoot of general practitioners that study how to read or interpret all of the different radiological mediums such as x-ray, CT, ultrasound, MRI, etcetera. It is fairly broad and that is why radiologists have to go beyond general physician training for a couple of years and typically perform an internship. Yet even then, most radiologists do not have a large amount of experience with any one particular diagnostic medium let alone with one particular diagnostic exam within one medium such as a prostate MRI exam. Another words, radiology is so broad and diffuse that in order to be very, very good at interpreting some medical image you have to highly specialize during a large part of your career. Here is the rest of the problem. Prostate cancer manifests itself in 1 in 8 adult males during their lifetimes and kills over 30,000 annually in the USA alone. While prostate MRI is still the best diagnostic medium for viewing this soft tissue organ and distinguishing cancerous tissues from non-cancerous (hence, specificity), the challenges of properly interpreting prostate MRI are significant, and in general, radiology performance is typically well below 85% even with the many of the experienced. Those with much less experience perform unremarkably above 50% accuracy. So, Bot Image, Inc.’s first product, ProstatIDTM is an AI algorithm that assists radiologists in better detecting and diagnosing prostate cancer.”

Dr. Jones continued, “My background is I am a PhD electrical engineer with post-doctoral experience as an MRI physicist having been a physicist for an MRI facility. I have specialized in prostate MRI combining my physics and engineering experiences, so I see this problem solution with good qualifications. I do empathize with the physician in interpreting prostate MRI because it truly is extraordinarily challenging. One must be able to accurately discern, within this soft tissue medley called a prostate; whether tissues are BPH (benign prostate hyperplasia), which is common in almost every man over 55 and worsening with age, or Prostatitis (an infection), or other things like benign cysts, all which can mimic or obscure the appearance of a cancer.”

As for what the AI is looking to review, Dr. Randall W. Jones shared, “If done properly, AI sees far more - and I use the word “sees” figuratively - than the human eye is capable of seeing. We call these visual and non-visual clues “features”. Our particular algorithm employees 64 features of the image sets themselves as compared to the gray scale, intensity, and limited texture that the eye can discern from images. In MRI they scan with a lot of different image parameters, creating various imaging sets. These different parameters help indicate different grey scales within each set that indicate abnormalities. These various image sets are viewed by a highly trained physician or radiologists, yet the human eye, even a highly trained human eye can perceive limited features as compared to those features measured by AI; hence AI’s advantage.”

Dr. Randall W. Jones further indicated, “Our algorithm has been trained sufficiently that it currently is operating at just a little over 90% accuracy in terms of prostate MRI detection which we believe is higher than almost all radiologists in North America. Of course, we have not and could not measure everyone but the statistical sampling as well as literature suggests this is true.”

Dr. Randall W. Jones said, addressing how they break through resistance, “Bot Image continues to break down the walls of resistance in terms of accepting new technology which takes good marketing and academic studies. We have been busy educating the radiological community about the existence of ProstatID through academic partnerships and publications. We had one academic paper accepted and I presented it at the International Society of Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM) in London this spring. We have three other academic papers that have been submitted from three different academic partners who experienced using the software. Once the academic papers are published/presented, we expect to see the early adopters of this technology then followed by the masses. We are already seeing that from our own website and our own marketing and advertisement. It is beginning to turn that really large slow-moving ship that is the medical community. Our academic partners are helping us state that we have a tool that is really beneficial here that is going to help them, and more importantly, mankind.”