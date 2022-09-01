The Agent Shoppe Joins Forces with the ‘PREMIERE Group of eXp Realty’ for New England Expansion
Veteran real estate agent and experienced investor bring their talented team leadership skills to the PREMIERE Group of eXp Realty
We have high goals for our team. We want the best for them… this is why we made the move to PREMIERE. They provide an unparalleled ‘agent first’ vision and amazing financial opportunities as well.”GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When experienced agent Tracy Gagne and long-time investor John Glynn joined forces to form The Agent Shoppe, it was with a vision to provide the best support and training that agents could find on the market.
— Tracy Gagne and John Glynn
When they discovered the PREMIERE Group of eXp Realty (PREMIERE), they saw their vision realized. After months of due diligence, Tracy and John are bringing their team to PREMIERE to leverage the most comprehensive support, training and financial opportunities available to real estate agents.
Tracy Gagne is a regionally recognized leader with strong community ties. Through her 20 years of experience as a real estate agent and broker, she developed a deep understanding of the needs of buyers, sellers, and agents. John Glynn is a business coach and real estate trainer who originally entered the world of real estate as an investor. He enjoys every aspect of the business and understands how challenging and multi-faceted real estate can be.
Recognizing their complementary skill sets, Tracy and John partnered to reduce the number of challenges new and veteran agents face while focusing on great customer experiences. However, their vision doesn’t stop with getting agents on their feet and thriving, but includes supporting them all the way through the process of creating their own teams.
Sierra Swartz, Executive Director of PREMIERE, says, “I’m excited to welcome Tracy and John to PREMIERE. As a community focused, elite group of real estate professionals, we strive to partner with seasoned leaders who’ve proven themselves within our dynamic industry. With over 20 years of experience, we confidently feel the contributions Tracy and John will bring to our organization will foster sustained growth opportunities, strengthen community engagement, and enhance our already outstanding leadership team."
Tracy and John continue, “[We] have really high goals for our team. We always want the best for them… this is why we made the move to PREMIERE. The infrastructure they make available to succeed as real estate agents cannot be matched anywhere. Not only do they offer incredible services to all of their members, they provide an unparalleled ‘agent first’ vision and amazing financial opportunities as well.”
David Keener, Founder and CEO of PREMIERE, says, “The work and success of Tracy and John to build a highly successful team of over 20 agents in two years is impressive and the members they have assembled are incredible people. They are natural leaders that we welcome to PREMIERE and look forward to them being cornerstones to our expansion efforts as we add New England states to our explosive growth. We now partner with over 200 agents across 15 states and expect to double those numbers in the next year, which should get us to over $1Billion in volume. This addition makes it a real probability.”
As Team Leaders in New England, Tracy and John will continue their outstanding work helping ambitious and determined agents succeed. They are excited to bring their leadership skills into the supportive, progressive, and collaborative environment that PREMIERE and eXp Realty provides.
ABOUT eXp
eXp Realty is one of the world’s fastest-growing real estate brokerages because they have combined the best of the traditional brokerage with the best technology available today. eXp connects a global community of agents, leadership, and partners with a cloud-based model. They provide the resources of a global company to local teams helping clients buy and sell in the locations they know and love. Their compensation packages, support, and training allow agents to provide outstanding service to local clients.
