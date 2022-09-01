Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market size is forecast to reach US$ 6.7 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market size is forecast to reach US$ 6.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market size is forecast to reach US$ 6.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027. Indoor Air Quality Monitoring (IAQM) is an essential process to determine the level of contaminants present in indoor air which can affect productivity & well-being of occupants. The indoor particulate matter such as dust, dirt, soot, smoke, and moisture along with levels of gases like carbon dioxide, carbon mono-oxide and others are measured. Common sources of poor indoor air quality include inadequate maintenance of HVAC systems, non-vented gas heaters, and vehicle exhaust emissions.
Key takeaways:
1. The portable monitor segment held the largest indoor air quality monitor market share in the market segmented by product type in 2021. This is attributed to the mobility and compact size, availability of real-time data through sensors and IoT-based devices.
The Corporate segment in the indoor air quality monitor market segmented by end-user held the largest share in 2021. This is due to the rise in demand for healthy workspaces. As, poor indoor air quality has been linked to an illness called Sick Building Syndrome which affects the productivity and health of the employees.
2. North America market held the largest share in terms of revenue with 35%, in 2021. This high revenue share is due to the advancements in IT technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze the data captured via IoT-connected devices and sensors, increasing awareness among people about indoor air quality and rise in pollution levels.
3. The COVID-19 pandemic confined people into indoors and closed spaces. This fueled the demand for good indoor air quality monitoring systems. Also, the growing industrialization exhausts are compelling the companies and public spaces to opt for indoor air quality monitoring systems as well. All these factors help in the growth of the market over the forecast period 2022-2027.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505220
Segmental Analysis:
1. Indoor air quality monitor market by contaminant has been segmented into physical, chemical and biological. Chemical pollutant held the largest share of around 40%in 2021.
2. Indoor pollution in residential spaces is mainly due to stoves and fuel-burning combustion appliances, tobacco products, building materials and furnishings, products for household cleaning and maintenance, personal care, or hobbies, central heating and cooling systems and humidification devices and also due to excess moisture content inside the house.
3. Indoor air quality monitor market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and the rest of the world (RoW). APAC held the second largest indoor air quality monitor market share and is expected to grow at the fastest rate with 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Indoor Air Quality Monitor industry are:
1. Airthings AS
2. Siemens AG
3. Emerson Electric Co.
4. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
5. 3M Company
Click on the following link to buy the Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505220
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Air Quality Sensor Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19237/air-quality-sensor-market.html
B. Air Quality Monitoring Software Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Air-Quality-Monitoring-Software-Market-Research-504590
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn