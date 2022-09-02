HOVSCO E-bikes Wishes Its Loyal Customers a Happy Labor Day
All around the US, as August ends, one of the days people look forward to in the new month of September is Labor Day. HOVSCO e-Bikes value customer health and satisfaction and would like to be the first to wish everyone a joyful Labor Day celebration in 2022. HOVSCO would like to know if its customers are riding their favorite Hovsco e-bike on Labor Day.
Labor Day 2022
Labor Day is an American federal holiday commemorating and honoring American labor's accomplishments. Labor Day's origins may be traced back to the decades after the Civil War, when workers participated in strikes and demonstrations to ensure shorter workdays and improved working conditions.
Labor Day is celebrated the first week in September. The event is celebrated to remember the deaths of some anarchists in the US who held a protest in 1886.
Celebrate Labour Day With Hovsco E-Bikes And Feel Special
Even while there are still parades and other celebrations to commemorate workers, for many, the long Labor Day weekend symbolizes the unofficial end of the summer. Trains and other festivities had been postponed in previous years owing to the epidemic, but in 2022 they began to return in several American cities.
Given recent events, Labor Day will most certainly not be celebrated in the same way as last year, with large picnics and group activities. Instead of crowds, spend your day exploring the great outdoors on a quick, enjoyable electric bicycle this year.
HOVSCO wants to show its solidarity with laborers on this Labor Day by offering a special gift. HOVSCO will send customers a THOUSAND HELMET or an ABUS E-bike LOCKS for FREE during Labor Day from September 1st to September 5th, 2022.
●A Thousand Helmet
The Thousand Helmet is undoubtedly one of the bestselling helmets in the United States and is what riders want to wear for safe riding. It also has excellent ventilation and extra features like an integrated visor that protects your eyes and face from the sunlight.
●Magnetic chin strap buckle
●A Thousand secret pop lock
●The integrated dial fit system
●Vegan leather straps
●A Thousand ventilation holes
●Visors
So, if someone wants a stylish Thousand bike helmet, get this for FREE with any Hovsco bike purchase.
●ABUS Bike Locks
E-bikes are one of the most popular means of transportation and have become a sales hit.
Unfortunately, every year, millions of bikes are stolen, and only about ten percent of these cases are solved, according to police statistics. ABUS covers all bike security devices with high-quality lock-chain combinations, U-shackle locks, cable, steel-o-flex, and frame locks. ABUS offers the most protective bike lock for every situation to protect your electric bike.
On Labor Day, HOVSCO will gift this excellent ABUS e-bike lock for FREE with the purchase of any Hovsco e-bike.
Choose Your Favorite HOVSCO E-Bike From The Best-Selling
You can choose from our best-selling e-bikes listed below, with their specifications and benefits.
HovRanger 27.5 has a strong engine and good battery economy, so you can consider this bike versatile and handy for all situations. This engine is appropriate for use with bikes on public transportation and offers an additional boost while riding off-road.
HovCity 27.5 is a step-through cruiser designed for comfort and aesthetics is the HovCity 27.5. If you want a cheaper HovRanger substitute, purchase this electric bike.
HovAlpha 26, an electric fat bike, weighs more than regular bikes.
Anyone looking for an electric bike on rocky terrain should purchase this bike. It is perfect for riding on uneven terrains like sand, snow, dirt, and hiking. It may also be used on trails, although it will be a little more challenging.
HovBeta 20 foldable bike has the same brushless rear hub motor as the HovAlpha 26 and is a step-through fat bike that folds to take up less room in storage.Let's say you want an electric bike that is reasonably priced, effective, and tiny, so you can ride it on unpaved roads. The most excellent option for you in such a situation is this fat electric bike.
In Conclusion
Hovsco always cares about its customers and offers rewards at every special event to make our loyal customers feel special. HOVSCO Electric Bikes values customer satisfaction as this is our only indication of a well-generated service.
Every HOVSCO e-bike is equipped with the latest innovations in e-bike technology and has a longer battery life so enjoy riding faster for longer.
