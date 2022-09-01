BREAKING NEWS: Gentell To Become One of N. America's Largest Wound Care Dressing Mfg. With Acquisition From Integra
David Navazio, President & CEO of Gentell announces the purchase of certain traditional and advanced wound care products & dressings from Integra LifeSciences
Wounds won’t wait for supply chain issues. Gentell made this purchase to strengthen our global ‘Platform for Growth’ strategy & enhance quality & care to the tens of thousands of patients we serve”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GENTELL ACQUIRES CERTAIN TRADITIONAL AND ADVANCED WOUND CARE PRODUCTS AND DRESSINGS FROM INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES TO BECOME ONE OF NORTH AMERICA’S LARGEST WOUND CARE DRESSING MANUFACTURERS
David Navazio, President and CEO of Gentell, announced that the company has purchased certain traditional and advanced wound care products and dressings from Integra LifeSciences, a leading global medical technology company. Integra LifeSciences will retain their MediHoney® and TCC-EZ® products.
The transaction concluded on August 31, 2022.
Gentell’s purchase includes Integra LifeSciences’ manufacturing plants in Toronto, Canada, and Nantong, China, as well as manufacturing assets in Morelos, Mexico. In addition, Gentell will maintain ongoing wound care production relationships with major hospital and nursing home distributors and will manufacture MediHoney® and TCC-EZ® products on behalf of Integra at the Toronto facility.
With the acquisition of Integra LifeSciences’ traditional wound care products such as sponges, gauze and conforming bandages and advanced wound care dressings such as supportive, calcium alginate, hydrogel, and foam dressings, Gentell will become one of the largest wound care products and dressing manufacturers in North America. Already a leader in providing wound care to the nursing home and assisted living market, Gentell intends to capitalize on its additional capacity to expand its footprint in the hospital, home care and hospice markets, among others.
Said Navazio, “Wounds won’t wait for supply chain issues. Gentell purchased these products to strengthen our global ‘Platform for Growth’ strategy. This opportunity to integrate vertically enhances our ability to control our destiny and to assure comfort, quality, and care to the tens of thousands of patients we serve.”
With the addition of nearly 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space in Toronto along with its own 55,000 square foot warehouse, Gentell plans to expand its presence in Canada, as well as to more efficiently supply international growth and development. Distribution will emanate from Gentell’s six warehouse distribution centers strategically located throughout North America.
Gentell also plans to bolster its new product development efforts at the Toronto plant. Said Navazio, “We know there is still a place for innovation in wound care products, and we are excited to engage this team in that effort. We are positioned to lead the industry in investment in wound care R&D, solidifying our brand as the world’s state-of-the-art wound care provider.”
Gentell plans to celebrate its acquisition with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Toronto manufacturing facility on September 1.
Navazio said, “We welcome our Canadian and China team, partners, and customers to the Gentell family. Together we are working to ensure that advanced wound care is available efficiently and affordably, and should there be a next pandemic, there won’t be any shortage of wound care.”
Along with investor equity support, Regions Bank provided a financing package to support the acquisition.
ABOUT GENTELL
Gentell is one of North America’s largest wound care dressing manufacturers with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, and China, as well as facilities around the world. The company manufactures and supplies efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care treatments to nursing homes, hospitals, home care, hospices and other providers. Gentell is noted for innovating its “Total Wound Care Solution” which features: 1) its complete line of advanced wound care products, 2) on-site clinical consultants, 3) a proprietary patient-specific wound management system called Gentell Fastcare and 4) the development of Wound Advisor wound care protocols. The company, headquartered in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, was founded in 1994 by industry thought leader, David Navazio. Edward Quilty, former CEO of Derma Sciences, serves as an advisor and member of the Gentell Board of Directors.
Gentell
2701 Bartram Road
Bristol, PA 19007 USA
Toll Free: 1-800-840-9041
Phone: 215-788-2700
Fax: 215-788-2715
Website: Gentell.com
LinkedIn: /company/gentell
Twitter: @gentell 2701
Facebook: facebook.com/woundadvisor
Valerie Falkenberg
Gentell
+1 800-840-9041
vfalkenberg@gentell.com