Dental Laboratories Market size is estimated to reach $32.8 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Dental Laboratories Market size is estimated to reach $32.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Laboratories Market size is estimated to reach $32.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Dental laboratories can be demarcated as facilities where various restorative (=bridges, crowns, caps, and others), therapeutic, and prosthetic dental products are fabricated. Moreover, other mechanical devices like articulators have come to the foreground as the prevalence of complications associated with the jaw, such as temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ), is heightening. Most restorative devices are constructed using glass ceramics, porcelain, and metal ceramics.
Key Takeaways
1. The North America Dental Laboratories Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. It is primarily owing to strong demand by patients as strong reimbursement facilities are present in the region along with solid insurance coverage. However, Asia-pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
2. Breakthrough in medical imaging is assisting in dental implants such as computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), which is said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Dental Laboratories Market. The extortionate cost of dental procedures is said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis on the strength, weaknesses, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Dental Laboratories Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The growth is owing to growing dental problems like cavity and tooth decay. Excessive use of confectionery items and poor oral hygiene are attributed to this worsened situation. The prevalence of poor oral hygiene habits in many countries like the Philippines and India worsens the situation of autoimmune conditions like Sjogren’s syndrome and TMJ.
2. The widescale applications of such equipment are owing to growth in the respective segment. Appliances such as furnaces and milling equipment are taken into account by dental laboratories in sintering or frittage dental ceramic materials and cutting several fixes such as copings, crowns, and bridges.
3. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as far-reaching and world-class healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the U.S. has strong health insurance coverage-which facilitates the demand for dental procedures-thereby, creating a solid resilience over dental laboratory equipment and products.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Dental Laboratories industry are:
1. Danaher Corporation
2. Dentcare Dental Lab
3. Patterson Companies
4. 3M Health Care
5. Keating Dental Arts
