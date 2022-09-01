Speakers and principal sponsor announced for South West College ‘Building a Sustainable Future’ Conference
Delegate tickets for the ‘Building a Sustainable Future’ conference are available to book now from the conference website https://swc.ac.uk/conference2022BELFAST, ANTRIM, NORTHERN IRELAND, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South West College has announced a number of key note speakers for the upcoming ‘Building a Sustainable Future’ conference which will take place over the course of two days at the College’s Erne Campus in Enniskillen on Tuesday 27th and Wednesday 28th September.
The conference programme will explore sustainability the latest international processes and standards in the design and construction sector, how organisations in the public and private sector across Ireland are refocusing their efforts on alternatively fuelled transport options and how organisations can begin developing their sustainability strategies in line with government targets on carbon emissions.
Encirc part of the Vidrala Group who produce more than 4 billion glass containers for many leading global retail brands have also signed on as the headline corporate partner for the two-day conference.
Since their formation in 1998 Encirc has become the industry leader in the glass industry and is also acclaimed globally for their sustainability initiatives and their impact on shaping industrial attitudes on sustainable practice. Vidrala’s sustainability director, Fiacre O’Donnell will also join the line up of speakers on Wednesday 28th September.
The panel of esteemed presenters and conference facilitators will include;
• Ann Marie Fallon, Associate Director and CEPH Designer at Architype, one of the UK and Ireland’s foremost experts on the principles of PassivHaus design
• Emma Osmundsen, Managing Director of Exeter City Living Ltd, responsible for the delivery of a portfolio of residential, commercial and leisure developments and a pioneer of low carbon, healthy and climate ready buildings
The complete line up of speakers will be announced in early September.
South West College’ Interim Chief Executive Leo Murphy said;
‘The ‘Building a Sustainable Future’ conference is shaping up to be an unmissable event and one which I believe will leave a lasting legacy not only here in the college but in the wider region. The calibre of globally renowned speakers that we have been able to attract to Enniskillen for the event is something beyond our own expectations.
We are also thrilled to have a number of hugely successful corporate partners supporting the two day programme and I believe that their case studies will prove inspirational for the attending.
Council Chairperson, Cllr Barry McElduff said;
"The Council is delighted to be a strategic partner in the delivery of this exciting conference and wholeheartedly congratulates the College on securing the opportunity to host the Building a Sustainable Future conference. This is a major achievement for the entire region.
We very much look forward to welcoming delegates from all over the world to Enniskillen to see at first hand the stunning landscape and unspoilt beauty of the Fermanagh area''.
Running in parallel with the ‘Building a Sustainable Future’ conference, global affiliates of the International Passive House Association will take part in a five-day camp at the Erne Campus and CREST Centre in Enniskillen. Visitors from up to 26 countries will attend a programme of workshops which will take place across both sites from Monday 26th to Friday 30th September.
Delegate tickets for the ‘Building a Sustainable Future’ conference are available to book now from https://swc.ac.uk/events/building-a-sustainable-future.
South West College is a further education college located in the west of Northern Ireland. The College is physically represented at campuses in Cookstown, Dungannon, Eniskillen and Omagh. The College employs over 500 full time and part time staff servicing some 14,000 enrolments with a turnover of £40m and makes a major contribution to the local and regional economy.
The International Passive House Association (iPHA) and its international Affiliates recognise that promoting comfortable, high quality, and highly efficient buildings is key to reducing energy use in the building sector and thereby curbing climate change. The Association is an integral part of the Passive House Standard’s custodian, the Passive House Institute, and thus acts as a bridge between the global Passive House community and the Institute’s cutting edge research and quality assurance work. iPHA connects a growing global network of stakeholders and sees itself as a platform of exchange, facilitating international collaboration on energy efficiency in construction. Through awareness raising and networking as well as educational and communication activities, iPHA aims to drive the uptake of the Passive House Standard worldwide.
