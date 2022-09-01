Dutch Yacht builder creates first hybrid web3 community
Scorpion Yacht Club-SYC, operating a charter fleet becomes the world's first hybrid Web3 member club with networking events and offers special member rates.
— Founder, Dirk Oerlemans
Scorpion Yacht Club-SYC operates a charter fleet in Amsterdam, St Tropez, Ibiza, Miami and New York, being the world's first hybrid Web3 member club organizing networking events and offers special member rates for renting yachts, sport cars and houses world wide.
Hybrid
SYC will be the first hybrid community by offering standard annual memberships that are less expensive and not volatile, as well as a limited-edition NFT membership in the future that will be perpetual and tradeable on the secondary market.
Members can therefore first experience the benefits of the SYC club and after decide to purchase the NFT membership. Only SYC members get a spot on the whitelist for the presale of the NFT. In addition to many local events, they will also host larger worldwide events in Amsterdam, Miami, and Dubai to get inspired by guest speakers about personal growth and Web3.
Car & Yacht rally in Europe and USA
As a member you can network and connect during, worldwide, virtual and local events. In spring there will be a Car&Yacht rally USA on the West- and East Coast and also in Europe, driving from Amsterdam to Ibiza where there will be a closing party at Scorpion Yachts.
About Scorpion Yacht Club
Dirk Oerlemans, the owner of Scorpion Yachts, started several successful companies since 1996 and founded the Scorpion Yacht Club in Amsterdam, becoming the first real-world yacht club also offering tokenized memberships.
Scorpion Yachts has a charter fleet of over $8 million in the world's most luxurious marinas like Miami, Amsterdam, Ibiza, The Hamptons, St. Tropez, and soon Dubai. They continue to expand their operations to new locations in order to provide even more value to their members.
More info, www.scorpionyachtclub.com info@scorpionyachtclub.com
Dirk Oerlemans
Scorpion Yacht Club SYC
+31 6 46179497
info@scorpionyachts.com
