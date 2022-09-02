Fantasy Otome Game "Yukar From the Abyss," Fully Funded On Kickstarter

Otome visual novel Yukar from the Abyss successfully raised over 200% of its crowdfunding goal on Kickstarter, unlocking four additional stretch goals.

Thanks to the generous support of the campaigns backers, Yukar From the Abyss will have two additional character routes with six new unique CG artworks per character, and will also aim to launch on both Nintendo Switch (via the eShop) and Steam Deck through a native Linux build on Steam some time after the initial release.

The LocaGames team are ecstatic and overwhelmed by the support shown by the otome and visual novel gaming community and look forward to the game’s release.

[About the work]

-Title: Yukar From the Abyss

-Initial distribution platforms: Steam / App Store / Google Play

-Official page

https://www.loca.games/yukar-from-the-abyss

-Steam Store

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2070220/Yukar_From_The_Abyss/

-Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/locagames/yukar-from-the-abyss-otome-visual-novel

[Description]

Yukar From the Abyss allows players to adventure with the animal Gods from Hokkaido’s rich mythology.

When the main character suddenly wanders from her ordinary life into the world of the Gods she will meet, fight, and overcome ordeals together alongside the Gods, who all have rich and bold personalities, with cute and handsome looks to match. Will the player find out what it means to pursue forbidden love with the Gods?

This title is a fantasy otome game designed for a worldwide audience, utilising the local charm and character of northern Japan by including real places and cities as story settings, and will offer features that allow players to read and learn more about the lesser known history and culture of ancient Hokkaido while they play.

[Story]

Tired and disillusioned with her busy life in Tokyo, Kurumi Oki decides to slow down and move to Hokkaido for a fresh start.

One night, on the train home from meeting up with her friends, she dozes off and realises she has missed her stop.

Panicked, she gets off the train and finds herself at an unfamiliar station called Kamuy Mosir.

Seeking help she walks toward some nearby lights, where she sees a group of people dressed in unfamiliar costumes having a party.

Without warning, she is chased by the group and is captured by a young man. Her captor tells her that she is dead, and he will take her to the underworld, the land of the dead.

Still being pursued by other mysterious beings, Kurumi unexpectedly opens the door to the world of the Gods, where she must overcome fierce trials, explore the mysterious new world, and perhaps even discover what happens to forbidden love with the Gods..



