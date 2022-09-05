New Podcast on Digital Adoption
The Digital Adoption Talks podcast from the market-leading digital adoption platform, ClickLearn, gives listeners insight into digital adoption strategy.
There’s a 40% increase in the number of apps organizations deploy –the largest averaging 175 apps. When there's so much technology in front of you, you need to think about how you adopt your users.”COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClickLearn is thrilled to announce the launch of the Digital Adoption Talks podcast with Microsoft MVP Rick McCutcheon and ClickLearn CEO Joachim Schiermacher. This podcast addresses the pains that businesses encounter when taking on digital adoption projects and equips listeners with guidance on best practices.
— ClickLearn CEO Joachim Schiermacher
The first episode of Digital Adoption Talks explores the top user adoption issues in Dynamics 365 projects as revealed from a recent poll of industry insiders. Hosts talk about and interpret the results and they share ways for business can overcome these challenges. ClickLearn CEO Joachim Schiermacher relates that the poll results show that user adoption strategy is more important than ever. He believes that this underscores the need for organizations to take a serious look at existing training, support and documentation processes to be adaptable to change and effectively minimize adoption issues.
In coming bi-weekly episodes of Digital Adoption Talks, hosts are joined by a slate of guests to talk about Digital Adoption in the Microsoft ecosystem. Industry and subject matter experts such as COO of DSWi AJ Ansari, JC Quintana author and founder of Dialogueprime, Louis Trahan, president at Learngistics and Chuck Ingram, CEO of congruentX will give their take on all things digital adoption strategy and transformation.
To listen to the first episode, check out Digital Adoption Talks on Spotify, Google Podcast, Apple Podcast, and YouTube.
Digital Adoption Talks with Microsoft MVP Rick McCutcheon and ClickLearn CEO Joachim Schiermacher