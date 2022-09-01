MomCenter launches ‘Usapang Nanay’ to inspire and educate Pinoy moms on meaningful, practical motherhood
The pilot episode of the online series features TikTok’s Mommy Julie while other episodes will highlight other moms including celebrity and pop icon Geneva Cruz
Gushcloud has always been committed to creating relevant content that inspires. With launching “Usapang Nanay” we find ourselves working closely with our mommy influencers as true key opinion leaders”TAGUIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MomCenter Philippines, a free online resource and community for Filipino moms, has recently launched its new talk show for moms by moms called “Usapang Nanay.” MomCenter is owned and managed by Gushcloud Philippines, a global technology-driven digital talent and media company with concentration on influencer marketing, entertainment, and commerce.
— Jamie Paraso, Country Director of Gushcloud Philippines
The show aims to feature different motherhood and parenting styles with the hopes of inspiring, educating, and entertaining fellow moms. The first episode of “Usapang Nanay” is available on the MomCenter Philippines official YouTube page.
“We are excited to launch “Usapang Nanay” on MomCenter Philippines. Our goal in MomCenter has always been to connect and make moms feel less alone in their motherhood journey. We want to let them know that there is a community supporting them, talking about the real issues and concerns that they are dealing with. Just like myself and all moms out there, we are all trying to be the best for our kids. This show is just the beginning of MomCenter’s journey to tackle the reality of motherhood. In doing so, us moms get to learn together,” said Emmelyn Cruz, Head of Studios of Gushcloud Philippines.
In the season premiere, host and mommy influencer Julie Anne Septimo, popularly known as Mommy Julie on TikTok (@mommyjulie838), shares her journey as a first-time mom to daughter Cali. She admits to being overwhelmed upon realizing the responsibilities of a first-time mother, experiencing baby blues, and discovering her own parenting style.
“I’ve always been passionate about sharing my motherhood journey. This is why I created my own YouTube channel and TikTok account. I wanted to share what I learned being a first-time mom to my viewers in the hopes that they can relate, learn from, and share advice to me as well. With MomCenter’s “Usapang Nanay”, I am given a chance to connect and relate to other moms first-hand,” said Septimo.
Meanwhile, “Usapang Nanay” in its segment “MomTries” also aims to show first-hand mommy-related hacks and products that are proven effective. For the first MomTries, Mommy Julie shares the toddler checklist that helps to manage toddlers’ expectations and minimize their tantrums.
“Gushcloud has always been committed to creating relevant content that inspires. With launching “Usapang Nanay” we find ourselves working closely with our mommy influencers as true key opinion leaders. We look to bring to life the stories and conversations that open opportunities and knowledge that aim to benefit the greater parenting community. In doing so this allows us to continue to create tomorrow’s positive influence among mothers, parents, and most importantly our children,” said Jamie Paraso, Country Director of Gushcloud Philippines.
For succeeding episodes, the talk show will also feature celebrity mom, singer, and actress Geneva Cruz, mommy influencers Ley Reinares Almeda and Louise Santos, entrepreneur Karen Ayala, and Managing Director of ROHEI Foundation Chrina Cuna Henson.
Full episodes of Usapang Nanay are available on the MomCenter Philippines YouTube Channel. For more information on Usapang Nanay, visit MomCenter Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, and their official website.
###
Ross Manicad
Gushcloud Talent Agency Pte Ltd
+ +63 945 985 6111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other