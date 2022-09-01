Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Trends, Business Strategies, and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

Surge in prevalence of various neurological disorders is another factor that boost the deep brain stimulation devices market in the region.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery, adoption of technologically advanced products, and aging population drive the brain stimulation devices market as they are more susceptible to neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and chronic pain. Increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as depression and chronic pain, increase in the number of neurological disorders and investment in neurological R&D are the factors driving the growth of the global deep brain stimulation devices market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

The Parkinson's disease segment captured the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain this lead during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increase in the prevalence of Parkinson's worldwide.

According to end-user, the hospital segment holds the highest deep brain stimulation device market share in 2018. In addition, this segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, as the number has increased. Hospitals around the world. Furthermore, neurological disorders are diagnosed and treated by professional neurologists using advanced equipment, which are available in specialized hospitals.

North America accounted for the major share of the deep brain stimulation devices market size and is expected to continue this trend, owing to higher number of R&D activities, presence of skilled technicians, and wide availability of technologically advanced deep brain stimulation devices. Moreover, surge in prevalence of various neurological disorders is another factor that boost the deep brain stimulation devices market in the region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global deep brain stimulation devices market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

• The deep brain stimulation devices market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2026.

• The deep brain stimulation devices market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the deep brain stimulation devices industry.

• A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA,

• Boston Scientific Corporation,

• Functional Neuromodulation Ltd.,

• Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd.,

• Medtronic plc,

• NeuroPace Inc.,

• Nevro Corporation,

• Neuronetics Inc.

