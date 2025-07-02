Weather Forecasting Services Market to Become a USD 4.19 Billion Industry by 2030, Claims Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in safety concerns among end-use industries and growth of aviation & shipping industries drive the global weather forecasting services market . However, complications regarding weather forecasting models and dearth of skilled workforce hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in computing systems would open new opportunities in the future.The global weather forecasting services market was pegged at $1.63 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030.By forecasting type, the medium range forecasting segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand to deliver quantitative accurate forecast for parameters including cloud, humidity, rainfall, wind, and temperature. However, the short range forecasting segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, contributing to nearly half of the global weather forecasting services market in 2020, due to rapid industrialization and growth in air & sea transport.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2390 By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global weather forecasting services market, due to presence of prominent players in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, due to GDP growth and adoption of advanced technical models by prominent market players.By end use industry, the energy and utilities segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global weather forecasting services industry, as uncertainty of weather events increases the risks for offshore operations. However, the transportation segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period, owing to impact on operational safety and productivity of the industry by security of transport systems.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2390 Key players operating in the global weather forecasting services market analysis include AccuWeather, Inc., BMT Group, ENAV, Fugro, Global Weather Corporation, Met Office, Precision Weather Services, Skymet Weather Services Pvt., Ltd., Skyview Systems Ltd., and The Weather Company. These companies have adopted several strategies such as product launches, partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures, to strengthen their foothold in the global weather forecasting services market.Buy this Complete Report at:About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

