Hypodermic Needles Market Revenue Growth, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hypodermic Needles Market size was valued at $3.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2030. A hypodermic needle is a hollow needle widely used across medical settings to carry out different applications, such as drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection. These needles function through two different mechanisms, namely safety and non-safety needles. They are used to administer and inject drugs in the body and also to withdraw fluids from the body for examination and research purposes.

Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, Cardinal Health Inc., CONNECTICUT HYPODERMICS INC., EXELINT INTERNATIONAL CO., McKesson Corporation, Hitech Syringes, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Nipro Corporation, TERUMO MEDICAL CORPORATION

Hypodermic needles also serve important roles in research requiring sterile conditions. The hypodermic needle significantly reduces contamination during inoculation of a sterile substrate in two ways. First, its surface is extremely smooth, preventing airborne pathogens from becoming trapped between irregularities on the needle’s surface, which could subsequently be transferred into the media as contaminants. Second, the needle’s point is extremely sharp, significantly reducing the diameter of the hole remaining after puncturing the membrane, which consequently prevents microbes larger than the hole from contaminating the substrate. Also because of increase in applications of hypodermic needles, especially in clinics, hospitals, and by physicians has formulated the need of regulatory guidelines to evaluate the performance and quality of these needles. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has formed safety standards for their commercial use. These regulations provide guidance to determine the specification and minimum standards for hypodermic needles.

Needlestick injuries have a significant impact on the Hypodermic Needles Industry, and this impact is projected to further increase during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that needlestick injuries are the leading cause of blood-borne disease among healthcare professionals. The government and private organizations are taking certain initiatives to make advancement in the Hypodermic Needles Industry to prevent injuries occurred by needles, which is expected to propel the growth of the hypodermic needles market size. For instance, in June 2020, Beckton, Dickinson and Company (BD,) a leading global medical technology company, launched new ultratouch push button blood collection set with pre-attached holder that will help protect healthcare workers from the needlestick injury.

Depending on end user Hypodermic Needles Market Analysis, hospitals are the largest end users of hypodermic needles in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Hospitals widely use hypodermic needles for various purposes, such as vaccination, drug delivery, blood specimen collection, and others. Also, hospitals of developed countries have made it mandatory to use hypodermic needles. World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended all healthcare providers to switch over to safer needles to help prevent the spread of blood-borne diseases, such as hepatitis, HIV, and viral hemorrhagic fevers. There is increase in activities in the healthcare sector owing to high demand for hypodermic needles in hospitals and health maintenance organization HMOs globally. In addition, hospitals and health maintenance organization (HMO's) consistently collaborate with safety needle manufacturers, distributors, and organizations for medical supplies of hypodermic needles across all hospitals and HMOs.

Asia-Pacific garnered a major in the hypodermic needles market share in 2020, and is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of a high population base (with India and China being the most populated countries), presence of unmet medical needs, and increase in disposable incomes of people in this region. However, based on Hypodermic Needles Market Forecast, Europe is expected to register second highest share in 2020, owing to increase in prevalence diabetes, presence of key players in region, and well developed healthcare infrastructure in this region.

