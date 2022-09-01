Open Grid Alliance Expands Board of Directors, Establishes Workstream Charters as Momentum Grows

Organization accelerates its work to transform the Internet with Open Grid technology

BEAVERTON, OREGON, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open Grid Alliance (OGA), a collaborative industry organization focused on rearchitecting the Internet into a worldwide shared platform that dynamically distributes compute, data and intelligence to where application and services demand, today announced an expanded Board of Directors, its workstream charters, as well as the formal election of co-chairs for each of the workstreams. These new developments signal the organization's growing momentum and industry support for the OGA’s mission to evolve the Internet we built into the Internet we need.

Since its inception, the OGA has brought together a mix of technology leaders that represent diverse, global and multi-sector organizations to tackle the immense challenge of evolving the Internet to meet the needs of the newest class of applications.

Board of Directors and Officers

The OGA Board of Directors consists of global industry thought leaders dedicated to evolving the Open Grid. The OGA Board consists of the following individuals, each representing a member organization:

Chair

Kaniz Mahdi, SVP Technology Architecture and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom

Vice Chair

Cole Crawford, Founder and CEO of Vapor IO

Members (alphabetical by last name)

Mike Bonewitz, Principal Solutions Architect at Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Rajesh Gadiyar, Vice President and GM, Office of the CTO, Network and Edge Group, Intel

Vish Nandlall, Vice President of Advanced Wireless Technologies at Dell Technologies

Benoit Pelletier, Director of Next Gen Ecosystems and Alliances at VMware

Eddie Ramirez, Vice President of Marketing, Infrastructure at Arm

Ido Susan, CEO and Co-Founder at DriveNets

In addition to the Chair and Vice Chair, the following individuals are OGA Officers:

Secretary: Shreyani Shah, Director, Strategy Planning & Operations, Distributed Edge at VMware

Treasurer: Rowland Shaw, Director, Technology & Standards at Dell Technologies

Four Critical Workstreams

The Open Grid Alliance exists to define Open Grid principles and identify interoperable technologies that can be used to implement them. The organization does this by running strategic workstreams that focus on developing technology roadmaps, matching technology to applications, organizing practical, on-the-ground co-creation foundries where members develop reference implementations, and innovating on go-to-market strategies that help realize commercially viable rollouts. The four work streams and their elected co-chairs are as follows:

Grid Think Tank

Charter: Establish the long-term vision for the Open Grid and plan to drive toward that vision while addressing the near-term challenges.

Co-chairs: Meryem Simsek (VMware) and Christian Maciocco (Intel)

Grid Innovation Zones

Charter: Discovery, implementation, and verification of Open Grid technologies, platforms, and tools in order to establish best practice engineering guidelines for commercialization of the Open Grid.

Co-chairs: Mahdi Hirab (VMware) and Allwyn Sequeira (Highway 9 Networks)

Grid Industry Development

Charter: Identify the needs and requirements, and drive adoption of the Open Grid for industry solutions by creating liaisons with existing industry bodies and the commercial market.

Co-chairs: Andreas Florath (Deutsche Telekom) and a second co-chair to be elected this year

Grid Market Development

Charter: Identify use cases, engage potential customers, translate end user needs into requirements, while also validating and evangelizing solutions.

Co-chairs: Matt Trifiro (Vapor IO) and Jeff Hannah (Crown Castle)

If you are interested in joining the Open Grid Alliance, please visit the Open Grid Alliance Membership Application Page or email admin@members.opengridalliance.org.

Supporting Member Quotes

Kaniz Mahdi, SVP Technology Architecture and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom, said, “Pleased to see the speed with which the OGA has captured the mind-share in the past year alone. With a think tank shaping our vision and grid innovation zones spanning across the North America, we are well on our way to setting up the initial constructs for our ultimate ambition: an open grid that fosters open exchange of resources across the globe, be it digital, physical or biological, to enable circular economies of the future.”

About Open Grid Alliance

Open Grid Alliance (http://opengridalliance.org) is a member-supported 501(c)(6) organization that produces collaborative, vendor-neutral strategies to re-architect the Internet with grid topologies needed to scale globally. Founded in 2020 by over 30 global technology companies, the Open Grid Alliance welcomes additional participants, contributors and supporters.