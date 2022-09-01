Open Grid Alliance Member Supporting Quotes

Read what members are saying today about the Open Grid Alliance

BEAVERTON, OREGON, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open Grid Alliance (OGA), a collaborative industry organization focused on rearchitecting the Internet into a worldwide shared platform that dynamically distributes compute, data and intelligence to where application and services demand, today announced an expanded Board of Directors, its workstream charters, as well as the formal election of co-chairs for each of the workstreams. In response to the news, members had the following to share.

Kaniz Mahdi, SVP Technology Architecture and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom, said, “Pleased to see the speed with which the OGA has captured the mind-share in the past year alone. With a think tank shaping our vision and grid innovation zones spanning across the North America, we are well on our way to setting up the initial constructs for our ultimate ambition: an open grid that fosters open exchange of resources across the globe, be it digital, physical or biological, to enable circular economies of the future.”

Cole Crawford, CEO and founder of Vapor IO, said, “The momentum of the OGA and its rapid growth reinforce the need for Open Grid technologies and demonstrate the power of industry leaders collaborating to bring the Open Grid to life. The OGA plays a unique role in the ecosystem, serving as a catalyst for innovation and amassing the industry buy-in required to bring about the next generation Internet.”

Benoit Pelletier, Director of Next Gen Ecosystems and Alliances at VMware, said, “Since its creation, the OGA has embraced technologies that distribute the economics and flexibility of the cloud from the network edge all the way to end users. Leveraging our diverse mix of members, we’re making it possible to build new classes of applications that support billions of intelligent devices, the data generated, and the new networking infrastructure needed for their operation.”

Eddie Ramirez, Vice President of Marketing, Infrastructure at Arm, said, “The Open Grid Alliance is enhancing Internet standards for the edge and together with industry leaders will play a key role in the pioneering effort. The growth within the organization is another proofpoint of how the OGA is pushing industry standards and boundaries.”

Rajesh Gadiyar, Vice President and GM, Office of the CTO, Network and Edge Group, Intel, said, “Together with our newest members, the OGA is working to meet the needs of today’s emerging applications, with the goal of providing a better-connected, more scalable, and higher-performance network than the world has seen before. Our growth over the past year has resulted in a collaborative group of technology companies and innovators.”

Vish Nandlall, Vice President of Advanced Wireless Technologies at Dell Technologies, said, “The megatrend of mixing physical and digital, whether we call it IoT, digital twins or metaverse, will be underwritten by edge infrastructure, and Dell is committed to manifesting this future. We strongly believe the Open Grid has the potential to drive a new golden age of Internet growth.”

Ido Susan, CEO and Co-Founder at DriveNets, said, “There is tremendous industry support for the OGA and its mission, and this is clearly highlighted by the incredible growth we’ve seen in the past year. We look forward to pushing the industry forward and meeting the needs of the newest class of applications.”

Additional Resources

Read a post from OGA Lead Founding Member Kaniz Mahdi on how personalized automation will help humanity as a whole: Re-imagining the Internet for Planet-scale Automation

Read The Open Grid Manifesto

Follow @OpenGridAllianc on Twitter

About Open Grid Alliance

Open Grid Alliance (http://opengridalliance.org) is a member-supported 501(c)(6) organization that produces collaborative, vendor-neutral strategies to re-architect the Internet with grid topologies needed to scale globally. Founded in 2020 by over 30 global technology companies, the Open Grid Alliance welcomes additional participants, contributors and supporters.