"Global Crisis. USA." Online Conference To Take Place on September 24th, 2022 - A Historic Moment for Americans

ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Society to host an international online conference: Global Crisis. USA. September 24th, 2022, 11 AM EDT.The economy and society are on the verge of collapse. Secrets and agendas unfold before our very eyes, and we are paralyzed! It's time we stopped hating each other and the world stopped hating us! Our cities cannot be ravaged by polarization, separation, hunger promises, extreme inflation, and climate crises.The American people want a solution, they want a way out! The American Dream is the Creative Society.The American Dream is for every citizen to have all the basic needs without exception. Food, housing, high-quality healthcare, and education must be provided for all. Every American citizen should be free from debts and loans, have a stable job, and have plenty of money so that there is no worry about tomorrow. Freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and freedom from discrimination are what every American wants. We all deserve security, safety, and peaceful, happy life.IT IS TIME TO MAKE THE AMERICAN DREAM A REALITY FOR EVERYONE THROUGH THE UNITY AND GREATNESS OF ALL AMERICANS!We the people have come together to voice the solution. In this way, we can restore our country and show our kids that WE ARE THE GREATEST NATION.We are the United States of America.The Creative Society format creates the conditions in which every American will fulfill their American Dream. Every citizen will be exempt from property taxes on private property, interest on loans will be eliminated, and all debts will be wiped out. We, the Americans, must build new. Discover how each citizen will have a guaranteed basic income sufficient to meet their needs. The time has come for free utilities, education, and medicine. The United States is supposed to take care of its own people, not the entire world.TOPICS OF THE LIVE NATIONAL CONFERENCE:---> True causes and consequences of inflation---> Who drives the energy crisis---> Climate change — dangers and solution---> Green energy — scam or solution?---> Politics & Geopolitics---> Mass shootings solution---> Our role as proud Citizens---> What is the Creative Society format?---> Where will the money come from?Every person who is ready to peacefully transition from the current society format to one that will guarantee "The American Dream" to every citizen is invited to this conference.Taking this evolutionary step will allow us to solve all problems once and for all. All of us will be able to live the life we deserve.It is our goal to build the Creative Society of mutual benefit, not just for the benefit of 1%. Our example will be followed by the entire world!Join us: https://creativesociety.com/global-crisis-usa

