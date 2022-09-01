CU Revl Partners with Cross Valley Federal Credit Union to Launch New Student Loan Products

CURevl logo

Providing Credit Union Members with Low-Cost Education Finance Options

GALVESTON , TX, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CU REVL LLC (CURevl) announced today it launched a custom education suite of products for Cross Valley Federal Credit Union of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and its members. CURevl leverages its proprietary technology and industry experience to create products as individual as each credit union.

“CURevl is proud to welcome Cross Valley Federal Credit Union to the CURevl family of credit unions and we look forward to seeing their education finance product available to students and graduates in Pennsylvania,” said Tim Kulesha, COO of CU Revl.

“Cross Valley has always offered financial literacy for our membership. Student lending is just another component that we are excited to add. The goal is to help educate our students and coborrowers on the differences and benefits from every borrowing perspective. Cross Valley wants to help our members through their educational journey to allow great future opportunities,” said Traci Donahue, CEO of Cross Valley Federal Credit Union.

For additional information on the program and CURevl, visit curevl.com.

About CU REVL LLC

CU REVL LLC (CURevl) is a Texas based credit union service organization. Our team of education finance gurus are constantly dreaming up ways to help credit unions create solutions to bring new younger members. Owning our own technology gives us the flexibility to offer everything from fully outsourced to remote licensing.

- Program templates make the process painless

- Most programs are implemented in under 45 days

- Most clients report it takes less 10 hours a month to administer the program

For more information, please visit curevl.com.

ABOUT CROSS VALLEY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

For over 50 years, Cross Valley FCU has worked directly with our members and their families to provide one simple thing—Opportunity. You see, we view Opportunity as a meeting ground, a familiar place where hard work meets well-deserved progress. A place where compassion for community meets passion for financial strength. Opportunity is a place where dreams of families are met with expert planning and proper funding. It’s where you’ll find trust, excellence, and kindness.

Opportunity has a name: Cross Valley Federal Credit Union. For information on membership, please visit www.crossvalleyfcu.org.