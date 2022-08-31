Troy Sandidge Will Host INBOUND 2022 with Featured Speakers Including President Barack Obama, Viola Davis, and More

Submit Release
Troy Sandidge will be the host of INBOUND 2022, the first in-person one in three years. Featured headliners include President Barack Obama and Viola Davis.

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Troy Sandidge will host INBOUND 2022, an annual event by HubSpot that unites thought leaders from over 161 countries across the fields of marketing, sales, customer success, and revenue operations. This year's featured speakers include President Barack Obama, Viola Davis, Dr. Jane Goodall, Glennon Doyle, Emma Grede, and many more! The event will be a hybrid event held in Boston September 6-9 in-person and September 7-9 virtually.

The news was announced via INBOUND's social media channels on August 30, 2022, with Sandidge responding on LinkedIn sharing his gratitude for the opportunity and commitment to serving the attendees to ensure they stay engaged navigating the three-day event.

Sandidge stated, "My hope is that you have a phenomenal experience, you learn an abundance of new insights and strategies, you connect with great people throughout, you are left inspired, motivated, educated, and driven to do big things, and you embrace the community during the event and beyond! ​One thing is certain: we will learn, grow, and have a blast together!"

Troy Sandidge is an award-winning growth strategist (known as the Strategy Hacker®) who maximizes growth potential for businesses by developing strategies, systems, and solutions to scale their revenue in a sustainable way. He is the Founder and CEO of Strategy Hackers, as well as the COO and CCO of No Middle. The author of Strategize Up is the host of the Webby-nominated, Top 100 Marketing Business Podcast iDgiress, which happens to be part of the HubSpot Podcast Network.

