Governor Newsom Statement on the Legislature’s Passage of CARE Court

Published: Aug 31, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today after the Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 1338, legislation that establishes the CARE Court framework:

“Today’s passage of the CARE Act means hope for thousands of Californians suffering from severe forms of mental illness who too often languish on our streets without the treatment they desperately need and deserve.

“CARE Court is a paradigm shift: providing housing and services in the community, where people can heal – and not behind locked walls of institutions and prisons. This was the vision set out over 50 years ago, but only now – with unprecedented investment in new housing, mental health services, and CARE Court – can we see this promise becoming reality.

“CARE Court received overwhelming, bipartisan support from the Legislature and comes at a time when California is investing a record $14.7 billion in funding for housing and homelessness support and more than $11.6 billion annually in mental health throughout the state. This bill also comes with real accountability for local governments that don’t comply with court-ordered treatment plans. The CARE Act also holds individuals needing care accountable to engage in treatment, with self-direction supported and civil rights protected.

“I’m grateful for bill authors Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) and Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) as well as Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon for their leadership in getting this legislation across the finish line. With our partners, we’ll make CARE Court a reality, giving hope to not just those suffering with severe, untreated mental illnesses with psychosis, but also offering a lifeline to the friends and family members of these individuals who for too long have felt hopeless in getting help for their loved ones.”

###