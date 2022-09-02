Artist KaJ Loud Draws on Real Life Experience to Create Powerful Music

KaJ Loud, African American recording artist and entertainer KaJ Loud, African American recording artist and entertainer KaJ Loud, African American recording artist and entertainer KaJ Loud, African American recording artist and entertainer KaJ Loud, African American recording artist and entertainer

Artists KaJ Loud and Marty Obey Drop "Thot I Told You" - Music and Lyrics with a Message

... music is fascinating...hearing someone else break down the same issues you’re dealing with or describing an exact experience you’ve had helps to create relatability and connection between us all.” — KaJ Loud, African American recording artist and entertainer

CALIFORNIA, USA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kailon Johnson-Loud, known professionally as KaJ Loud, is an African American recording artist and entertainer born in Vallejo, CA. ﻿He attributes his musical ability in part to his father, as well as his three biggest musical inspirations: Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Logic. He also cites long term friend, Tunez, as a catalyst in his life, helping him take music seriously.

KaJ Loud played baseball and football throughout elementary, middle, and his high school years. It was his lifelong passion that stopped in 2017 because of a personal issue. After playing both sports his entire life, 2017 marked a bittersweet but pivotal time period in the young artist's life as he described; "It felt like a weight was lifted off of my shoulders, but also that I was free. I had never just gone to school, and lived without living by the strict schedules and practices that were drawn up and coordinated for me. I didn’t know what to do."

A close friend and artist name Tunez, who through the years would ask KaJ Loud to rap on his songs and write verses, helped him to see the future. At the time KaJ had never thought seriously about a career in music. "I’m grateful to be in the position I am now. Tunez was the first person who really made me feel like I had this crazy talent that I never knew about. He helped me to see my skills; he planted a seed."

Throughout his years spent in athletics, KaJ Loud would occasionally freestyle for his teammates after practice or at parties. The artist was just messing around, but after he left sports, his newly found extra time became time going through his notes and writing songs. He decided to play around with some beats from friends (and current beat makers, producers, and engineers) Mac Bizzy and Dombailey. Taking the craft seriously during pandemic lockdowns, when it felt like the entire world stopped, is when the artist decided to make music his career choice.

"The science of music is fascinating to me. Hearing someone else break down the same issues you’re dealing with or describing an exact experience you’ve had helps to create relatability and connection between us all. It’s all about the vibrations. We need to raise them." -KaJ Loud

When asked about what drove the project, KaJ Loud explained that this project is similar to some of his previous releases in that he is using a mixture of singing and rapping throughout the songs, but that the message is different. "The song "THOT I Told You" is a direct message to people that love to feel sorry for themselves and spread their negative energy around, until it infects and affects everyone around them. I’ve been put in situations where I am made out to be the “bad guy” and usually say whatever and move on but I felt especially disrespected this time, so I put pen to page. The theme of this song is being fed up, not taking any more excuses from those who you’re involved with, and letting them know what’s really up. "THOT I Told You" means a lot to me because I made it based off of something that actually happened to me rather than making up a scenario for the purpose of the song. For the song to be doing this well across the board reminds me that it’s okay to be be you when you’re creating. If you made it with love it will never fail." By contrast, in the artist's last video; "Shrimp N Noodles", "I’m sending out the message that it’s okay to take chances and not know what result you’re going to get. The key is to put forth the effort and let it go." Having natural talent, ambition, and honed skills, combined with an understanding of the power behind music, KaJ Loud is destined to bring his own unique flavor into the game.

Stay up on the latest news and live events with artist KaJ Loud through social media: https://linktr.ee/kajloud

KaJ Loud ~ THOT I Told You ft. Marty Obey (Official Video)