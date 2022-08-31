LOCAL CHARITY RECEIVES TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GRANT FROM BYTES FOUNDATION
California Transfer Support Network was selected as the Bytes Foundation Technology Services Grant recipient.EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Transfer Support Network, a local nonprofit organization created to help ease the transfer process for students, has been selected to receive services from the Bytes Foundation, a Phoenix-based nonprofit, through its Technology Services Grant.
Through this services grant, the California Transfer Support Network will receive computers, software, training, and related technical services from the Bytes Foundation, enabling them to focus on their mission.
The California Transfer Support Network (CTSN) is a nonprofit organization that provides community college transfer support services to students in California. We offer resources and information about the transfer process, financial aid, and scholarships.
The Bytes Foundation is a Phoenix based nonprofit organization that provides free computers, software, training, and related technical services to other eligible nonprofit organizations operating within the United States. Born out of the difficulties nonprofits faced during the pandemic, the Bytes Foundation focuses on using technology to solve operational problems so organizations can focus on achieving their goals.
Contact:
Matthew Bagdasar – (619) 248-2983 mbagdasar@transferca.org
Zac Brown - (855) 738-1873 Ext 1001 zac@bytesfoundation.org
