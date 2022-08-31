Standard Process Introduces Children's Immune Supplement Just in Time for Back-to-School

Nutritional supplement delivers key nutrients for proper immune system functioning and development in children

PALMRY, Wis., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prevention is the best cure. This is a popular school of thought, and an important lesson as kids start heading back to class; however, parents often struggle with how to make this actionable. Thankfully, Standard Process®, a leading whole food-based nutritional supplement company based in Palmyra, Wis., has just what a family needs to help ensure a healthy household during the long school year — the NEW SP Children's™ Immune for kids and Immuplex® for adults.

"We've been advancing health through high-quality, whole food-based nutritional supplements since 1929," said Standard Process President and CEO Charlie DuBois. "The quality and longevity of our solutions make us uniquely qualified to help support children's health. It's a natural extension of our whole food philosophy."

As a family-owned company, Standard Process is committed to helping families achieve a lifetime of wellness, and immune system support is a key part of that. That's why the launch of SP Children's™ Immune is so exciting. Not only does it meet the particular needs of children, the new product is a way to spark family conversations about healthy living.

From staying active, to getting a good night's sleep, to eating a nourishing diet, it's all connected; however, studies show that nutrient deficiencies are at an all-time high. Thankfully, the NEW SP Children's™ Immune is a great choice for the many parents who wish to deliver key nutrients for proper immune system functioning and development* in their kids.

"Proper nutrition is very important for helping children develop their immune systems," said Weston Bussler, Ph.D. and Nutrition Scientist at Standard Process. "We designed SP Children's™ Immune to deliver a number of critical nutrients necessary to support a developing immune system, and the inclusion of ingredients like Prebiotic 2'-FL and Colostrum helps to distinguish our product from other children-focused supplements."

Standard Process has a full library of supplements to support a number of health needs, but their products focused on supporting the immune system include:

SP Children's™ Immune

The first children's product from Standard Process, SP Children's™ Immune is a chewable supplement for kids ages 4 and older. It delivers key nutrients for proper immune system functioning and development – its attributes include:

The GI tract is your immune system's biggest line of defense, that's why the following two ingredients are key; they also make this product unique from its competitors:

2'-FL, a prebiotic first identified in human milk, is able to reach the lower GI tract where it is broken down to feed the growth of beneficial microbes.*^

Colostrum is sourced from a whole food source (cow's milk) and supports a normal healthy immune response in the GI tract.

It offers an excellent source of vitamin D, zinc, and antioxidant vitamin C.

It's made from whole food-based ingredients, including beet root from the Standard Process organic farm.**

The product does not use any high fructose corn syrup and derives its sweet flavor from the organic ingredients of elderberry and whole strawberry.

It is gluten-free and non-soy.

Two chewable wafers are recommended per day for ongoing support.

Immuplex®

Our immune system is a feat of communication among cells, and good cell communication is vital in keeping us healthy and strong. The ingredients in Immuplex® can help modulate immune system communication; that's why for 38 years, healthcare professionals have been recommending it to adults for the following benefits:

It offers an excellent source of iron, zinc, copper, chromium, folate and vitamins A, B6, and B12 and antioxidant vitamins C and E.

It helps maintain normal white blood cell activity already within a normal range.*

It supports the body's normal inflammatory response function.*

It provides ingredients with antioxidant activity.

Two capsules are recommended per day for ongoing support.

Parents can rest assured knowing they're making a good choice with Standard Process, as every product is subject to a rigorous quality control program including being regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. From seed to supplement, the company is driven by the highest of standards in safety, purity and efficacy.

Along with all Standard Process products, SP Children's™ Immune and Immuplex® are available for purchase online, or in-person, from partnering healthcare practitioners. Visit standardprocess.com/where-to-buy to find a purchasing option that works best for you. And for more information about Standard Process visit standardprocess.com or follow @StandardProcess on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.

**Ingredients that are not grown on the Standard Process farm, or if supply is short, are sourced from certified organic farms.

^To date, shown in multiple animal studies, infants, and one adult human study.

About Standard Process Inc.

Standard Process is a family-owned, third-generation company that has been a leader in making whole food-based supplements since 1929. From the company's certified organic farm at its Palmyra, Wisconsin headquarters; to the Nutrition Innovation Center in Kannapolis, North Carolina; Standard Process is committed to clinical science that advances health and changes lives through whole food-based nutrition. Using regenerative farming practices and advanced manufacturing technologies designed to protect the vital nutrients found in each ingredient, Standard Process produces both raw materials and more than 300 high-quality supplements in its certified organic manufacturing facility. For more information about Standard Process and to find a health care professional who sells Standard Process products, visit standardprocess.com.

