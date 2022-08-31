Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,156 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,348 in the last 365 days.

Cedar Wedge Farm ​Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Bacon

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 31, 2022

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF

MADISON, Wis. – Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel, Wis., is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The recall includes the following:

  • S​moked bacon, vacuum sealed in approximately 1-lb. packages. Product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022, and includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.  

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the product was produced without the benefit of inspection. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have any of this product should discard it. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Marvin Beachy, Cedar Wedge Farm, at (715) 758-2166.

USDA Recall Classifications

Class I

This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

 

### 

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.​

You just read:

Cedar Wedge Farm ​Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Bacon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.